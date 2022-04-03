Newton stands tall to clinch maiden win

Inability to pass in Argentina MotoGP a ‘massive blow’ for Miller
Espargaro: First MotoGP victory a ‘huge step’ for Aprilia
Gardner: ‘Tough to accept’ Argentina MotoGP performance
Jett Johnson locked in for Bathurst enduro debut
Croke: Engineer spread has made Supercars more competitive
Espargaro, Aprilia take breakthrough MotoGP win in Argentina
Espargaro proud of journey to maiden Aprilia pole
GALLERY: National Capital Rally, Day 2
Bottas eager to return to site of his F1 rebirth
Van Gisbergen cherishes ARC debut, eyes more rallies
Bates beats van Gisbergen to Canberra ARC victory