New ‘Michelin Agilis 3’ launched to capture greater commercial light truck tyre market

The newly launched tyre aims to capture the larger high-potential, light-load segment with exceptional solutions – in terms of safety, performance, and environment.

Shane Chadderton, B2B Marketing – Urban Mobility, reveals: “In line with Michelin’s “Performance and Safety Made to Last” brand promise, the new MICHELIN Agilis 3 is outfitted with innovative technologies and sophisticated features for long-lasting performance with optimum safety and environmental friendliness. These attributes not only provide a competitive advantage over current competitors in the same market segment, but also reinforces Michelin’s commitment for a more sustainable mobility. Essentially, this tyre is well-positioned to be a sustainable urban growth engine. The latest breakthrough is further evidence of Groupe Michelin’s sustainable-performance strategy in favor of safer, cleaner, more accessible and more efficient mobility.”

Key technologies and features incorporated in MICHELIN Agilis 3 include:

– Stone Ejectors, horizontal bars in the tread groove designed to minimize stone trapping, resulting in a tyre that keeps customers’ downtime to a minimum and lowers their running

costs;

– Sidewall Shields, made with an abrasion-resistant rubber compound, that provide extra sidewall shoulder protection of 1.5mm thickness versus the current generation, without compromising the casing flexibility;

– Innovative Compound with higher density of silica & carbon black materials for improved wet grip, fuel saving, and mileage performances;

– U-Shape Grooves that allow a higher water clearance for lasting wet grip performance;

– Full Depth Sipes that help ensure good flexibility of the tread blocks, resulting in marketleading wet grip performance, both when new and when worn; and

– Under Tread which keeps the operating temperature cooler thus helps reduce fuel costs.

With the aforementioned technologies and features, MICHELIN Agilis 3 delivers 3 outstanding benefits: shorter wet braking distance, 5% or up to 1.9 meters shorter when new, and 11% or up to 3.8 meters shorter when worn, when compared to its major competitors1

; superior mileage performance, 25% more mileage compared to its previous generation, with less downtime caused

by tyre damage2 . 12% superior rolling resistance, plus 90ml/100km less fuel consumption and 228g/100km less CO2 emission, than average competitors3.

Nathan Flynn, B2B Commercial Director – Michelin Australia added: “As 97% of MICHELIN Agilis 3 are sourced within the region, it ensures effective on-demand delivery across Asia Pacific countries, as well as minimizes environmental impact and shipment costs. Moreover, the newly launched tyre is specifically designed with RC or robust crown to meet challenges of the region’s usages and road conditions. With uncompromised performance plus all the benefits and advantages that come with it under the ‘Safer for Longer’ slogan, we are convinced that MICHELIN Agilis 3 will be warmly received and greatly appreciated in Australia.”

The new MICHELIN Agilis 3 is now available at Michelin’s authorized commercial light truck tyre dealers across the nation. All size ranges (including 4 new sizes), from 13- to 17-inch diameter, cover the entire light 1-to-3-ton load segment of Australia’s commercial light truck tyre market. For further details, please visit (www.michelin.com.au).