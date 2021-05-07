New look Rally Tasmania

The RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship (ARC) has been handed a major boost ahead of its visit to Tasmania in July with Les Walkden Enterprises signing on as the rally’s naming rights partner.

The ARC’s third round of the 2021 season will now be known as the Les Walkden Enterprises Rally Tasmania and will take place on 2-4 July.

A brand new logo has also been revealed for the event.

Headed up by Tasmanian Les Walkden, Les Walkden Enterprises is based in Youngtown, Tasmania and specialises in the heavy plant and equipment transportation and trucking sector.

Walkden also has a vast array of experience in rallying himself as a team owner- one of his biggest achievements was helping Molly Taylor secure the ARC title in 2016 as part of the factory Subaru team.

Walkden himself was proud to be sponsoring the event.

“Tasmania has a proud rally history and Les Walkden Enterprises is delighted to be supporting the successful running of this event in 2021,” Walkden said.

“This is an event the whole Launceston region gets really excited about each year and with some of the best rally roads in Australia, we’re excited to welcome Australia’s best drivers to our backyard.

“The ARC is in a very strong position in 2021 with some amazing competitors and events. We’re excited to be playing our part in supporting the Championship.”

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith was pleased to have Les Walkden Enterprises sign on as the event’s major sponsor.

“We’re really thrilled to have Les Walkden and his team at Les Walkden Enterprises throw its support behind the 2021 Rally Tasmania,” Smith said.

“Les is obviously highly regarded in Tasmania for his achievements over the years and someone who knows the sport very well, so to have him part of the event in this capacity is a fantastic.

“To have more support for another ARC event just goes to show how popular the Championship is at the moment and we’re rapt to be able to continue its momentum with what should be another spectacular event.

“A big thanks to Les and Les Walkden Enterprises for jumping on board the popular rally amongst drivers and fans. We’re confident with the company’s support, we can make it even bigger than in previous years.

“We can’t wait to get down there and put on another brilliant rally for the fans of Tasmania who I am sure are itching for the ARC to return for the first time since 2019.”

Taking place in Launceston, crews will tackle 171 competitive kilometres across two days.

Entries for the event open on 10 May and close on 18 June, with testing to take place on 1 July and reconnaissance on Friday 2 July, before the first day of competition begins on Saturday 3 July.

More details regarding the event will be released in the coming weeks.

The Les Walkden Enterprises Rally Tasmania takes place in and around the forests of Launceston on 2-4 July.