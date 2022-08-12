Naming rights sponsor announced for 2022 Improved Production Nationals

Improved Production Queensland has secured a major sponsorship package through one of Australia’s largest car and repair services.

Midas Tyre & Auto Service, which has more than 80 service centres around the country, will support the series for the remainder of the championship.

The sponsorship package includes naming rights for the 2022 Improved Production Nationals, which will be held at Morgan Park Raceway in October.

Improved Production Queensland President, Drew Lawrence, has been working closely with Midas to set up the partnership.

“Improved Production Queensland has a long-standing relationship with Midas and we are thrilled they have expanded their support to headline our 2022 Championship and the 2022 Improved Production Nationals,” said Lawrence.

The next round for Midas Improved Production Queensland is 26-28 August at Morgan Park Raceway.