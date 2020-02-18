Mount Buninyong to roar to the sound of twenty very big bad beasts

Motorsport fans from the top end of Gippsland just have to be at Bairnsdale Speedway on Saturday night, twenty plus Sprintcars will do battle to try and take victory in the ‘Dwyer’s Toyota’ Victorian Speedway Council Sprintcar title and the defending champion formerly a Bairnsdale racer and now a fly in fly out competitor from Western Australia Mark Noonan, is back to defend his title won last season.
Unlimited Sedans, Ladies Open Sedans, Limited Sportsman and Standard Saloons complete the program for the evening.
In Sprintcar Action Noonan will need to hold of a list of stars including his teammate Shane Steenholdt who has found victory lane on a regular basis this season. Steenholdt starts as a slight favourite on actual results this season, however Dennis Jones returns to competition having been competing in the Sprintcar Racing Association series. Adam Greenwood whose been challenging Steenholdt recently, Alistair Bastian, Justin Barton, Chris Rodda and Bairnsdale club President Mark Laity are others that immediately come to mind as potential winners.
Steenholdt has won Bairnsdale races and Ballarat races significantly this season despite the pressure that Bastian and Greenwood have applied to him. Justin Barton almost stole victory from Steenholdt at one meeting in Ballarat, however Steenholdt found a way to win.
In Chevrolet LS3 Sprintcar racing at Bairnsdale high 13 and low to mid 14 second laps are possible at Bairnsdale where drivers drop down out of turn two and down the back straight and climb up through turn three and four. Locals are right in the mix on Saturday night.
The Unlimited Sedans visit two weeks after their own Victorian title and the top three from that event in Drouin are coming. Warrick Taylor, Lennie Bonnici and Daryl Nicolson lead the contingent that is coming that includes the very fast Sean Lister, Johnny Young and Steve Hodder. A mixture of engine sizes and chassis types should interest fans as they watch something new. Taylor starts as the favourite in this one after retaining his status as class champion in the class state title. Taylor competes in a chassis that was for Late Model Sedans, Bonnici a Super Sedan Chassis and Nicolson a AMCA National chassis just to paint the picture.
In a Ladies Open Sedan feature Gemma Laidlaw leads a field that includes state Standard Saloon Ladies Victorian champion Trish Dike. Dike has gone back to back with title wins in her class, however Laidlaw drives a different machine. It will be interesting to pit the skills of both against one another; however Mel Tatterson is another racer they should both watch out for. Tatterson is very competitive in the Division 2 Hot Rod class where she has been the only woman racing, this will be an interesting experience for her. Emily Ayre has had a competitive season and Kate Stuchbery is coming off a win at Drouin. The Ladies event is looking like a tough race to pick.
A last minute opportunity for Standard Saloons to go racing has seen a handful of competitors nominate for the “Great Southern Kitchens 600’ including the man that has won all three other events this season at Bairnsdale, Joshua Thomas. Thomas will need do battle with Jacob Vuillermin and the returning Rhys Lansdown whom is last year’s Junior Standard Saloon champion.
Limited Sportsman will compete in the Bairnsdale 500 for their class with Dillon Seily getting a start in the David Dennison owned machine. Jason Hurley, Katelyn Worthy and Bowen Donkers are all competitors to watch in this race, Donkers all the way from Portland should give Seily a bit of a hurry up on their way to a potential race victory.
Race day enquiries only please contact this number 0458 617 910
Action begins at 5.30pm with public entry open from 1pm.
Cost of entry to the race meeting is $20 for adults, Aged Pensioners $15, Children 8yrs to 16 are $8 and all those under the age of 12 are free.
DWYER’S TOYOTA VSC SPRINTCARS STATE TITLE
1 Mark Noonan
5 Shane Steenholdt
6 Luke Schneider
7 Adam Cullinger
8 Steven Horton
15 David Dennison
17 Dennis Jones
24 Anthony Snow
34 Chris Rodda
35 Adam Greenwood
39 Vince Charter
48 Shane Stevens
49 Shane Lyness
53 Mark Laity
55 Alistair Bastian
66 Peter Laity
74 Jordan Abbott
83 David McKay
86 Justin Barton
88 Trent Nielson
90 Andrew Nielson
UNLIMITED SEDANS
VIC1 Warrick Taylor
VIC2 Lennie Bonnici
VIC3 Daryl Nicolson
RDL4 Sean Lister
BT46 Stephen Hodder
CR51 Wayne Eames
G46 Tim Williams
N99 Travis Ramsdale
RD25 Johnny Young
RD83 Anthony McKean
LADIES VSC OPEN SEDANS
BD10 Natasha Curtis
BD13 Lisa McInnes
BD24 Danielle Solly
BD26 Gemma Laidlaw
BD78 Kate Stuchbery
MOE21 Mel Tatterson
MOE93 Michaela Bowers
NY37 Trish Dike
RD96 Emily Ayre
THE BAIRNSDALE GREAT SOUTHERN KITCHENS STANDARD SALOON 600
BD11 Peter Cormack
BD12 Andrew Cormack
BD13 Ashley Cormack
BD19 Aaron Cormack
BD23 Michael Cormack
BD47 Steven Dadswell
BD55 Josh Thomas
BD69 Don Fyfe
BD80 Clinton Geer
NY44 Steven Douglas
NY47 Rhys Lansdown
RD59 Jacob Vuillermin
LIMITED SPORTSMAN’S BAIRNSDALE 500
BD14 Jason Hurley
BD15 Dillion Seily
BD18 Matthew Hurley
BD93 Tim Mckenzie
GV54 Chris Woetjes
HA13 Daryl Carpenter
HA38 Katelyn Worthy
P99 Bowen Donkers