Mount Buninyong to roar to the sound of twenty ver big bad beasts

This Saturday night twenty big bad Late Model beasts with huge eight-cylinder race engines will find themselves in Buninyong on the Mountain doing battle for this year’s ‘United Forklift and Access Solutions’ Victorian title on Yankee Flat Road. It will be a race meeting not to miss with an American, a Kiwi and race drivers from four states of Australia in competition.
Joe Lusk from the USA will be in town racing for Ballarat businessman Danny Amato. Whilst Lusk has competed against some of the very best in the world, Australian tracks just could be equalizer as he lines up against defending Victorian champion Chevy Edwards, Tasmanian champion Tim Pyke, Queensland Champion Nathan Disney and joint New South Wales and South Australian champion Lachlan Onley. These champions will all be trying to slot another notch on their championship belts, however there is fifteen other competitors setting themselves goals to win finish in the top five, top three or win the big race.
Apart from the Ballarat owned car the American is racing, Will Lamb from nearby Daylesford is somebody for locals to cheer for as is Brendan Hucker who grew up in Central Victoria and has a long history of competing at Redline.
The Victorian State Series continues for the Grand Prix Midgets and they visit with Chris Fowler currently their lead driver. Jason Crawford, Alex Myers, Travis Florrimell and Chris Carr are just some of the competitors to watch. The 1050cc powered Midgets are the complete opposite in noise and size to the Late Models, however they are also a quick class with speed that pleases fans.
A great field of Sports Sedans have put their hands up to come racing and a number of racers are looking for their first feature race win of the year at Redline. Ricky Ashmore, Lucas Conder, Leigh Bourke, Zac Swanson, Chris Reick and Craig Phillips are just some of those racers’ fans should watch. Whilst Billy Reick, Nathan Fawns, Daniel Carter, Kayla Knox and Kate Meyer are more than menacing when it comes to being in the thick of the action.
A small field of Street Stocks have nominated with some big races on around Victoria this weekend. Andrew Burgoyne, Brooke Ferguson, Jason Degoldi, Michael Sefton fresh off a great result last weekend at Simpson and Scott Purdie are some of the drivers to keep an eye out for. Degoldi is very hard to beat at the moment, however not un-beatable, or is he?
Scott Whittle who recently won the annual Chivers Memorial returns and is the measuring stick as far as pace and talent is concerned in the field. Paul Domburg, Hayden Clifford, Ben Hutchinson and Mark Seller would all like to leave Redline with Whittle a scalp they have collected.
Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm race meeting start.
Entry is Adults $25 & Pensioners $20 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.
Contact for information 0418 399 917
UNITED FORKLIFT AND ACCESS SOLUTIONS VICTORIAN LATE MODEL SEDAN TITLE
Joe Lusk – Victoria 0 (USA)
Chevy Edwards – Victoria 1
Tim Pyke – Tasmania 1
Peter Nicola – Victoria 2
Mark McCarthy – South Australia 5M
Brad Smith – Tasmania 6
Fiona Verhoeven – South Australia 8
Shane Belk – Victoria 9
Cameron Pearson – Victorian 10
Mat Crimmins – South Australia 10
Nathan Disney – New South Wales 11 / Queensland Champion
Brock Edwards – Victoria 12
Kristin Vermeulen – New Zealand 12
Todd Moule – Victoria 14
Will Lamb – Victoria 17
Lachlan Onley – New South Wales 17 – South Australian & NSW Champion
Todd Bayley – New South Wales 19
Brendan Hucker – Victoria 23
Kurt Millwood – Tasmania 23
Gary Bryans – South Australia 26
Andy Maxwell Jnr – South Australia 132
BALLISTICS PERFORMANCE PARTS MASTERS SERIES FOR GP MIDGETS
Chris Carr – Victoria 3
Troy Buis – Victoria 5
Mark Blackeby – Victoria 10
Alex Myers – Victoria 11
Chris Fowler – Victoria 13
Jason Crawford – Victoria 50
Sean Denning – Victoria 52
Travis Florrimell – Victoria 81
Terry Brown – Victoria 88
SPORTS SEDANS
Jason Weil – Redline 4
Bailey Perkins – Nyora 4
Peter Bryant – Daylesford 6
Ricky Ashmore – Ballarat 7
Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9
Leigh Bourke – Redline 9
Justin McKeegan – Ballarat 10
Brian Pappin – Geelong 11
Billy Reick – Avalon 12
Zac Swanson – Ballarat 15
Nathan Fawns – Redline 16
Chris Reick – Avalon 18
Bella Rizzoli – Ballarat 18
Luke Keam – Wangaratta 27
Darren Ward – Ballarat 27
Craig Phillips – Redline 36
Daniel Carter – Redline 37
Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49
Kayla Knox – Redline 68
Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72
Kate Meyer – Ballarat 76
Matt Chiminello – Redline 91
STREET STOCKS
Karen Ferguson – Laang 11
Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13
Michael Smith – Ballarat 13
Michael Sefton – Redline 17
Brooke Ferguson – Ballarat 18
Jamie Crutchley – Warrnambool 25
Jason Degoldi – Redline 27
Scott Purdie – Redline 38
Aaron White – Ballarat 55
Melissa Crutchley – Warrnambool 77
STANDARD SALOONS
Scott Whittle – Geelong 5
Mark Seller – Geelong 9
Paul Domburg – Portland 15
Priscilla Grech – Redline 17
Joanne Scott – Ballarat 26
Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68
Ben Hutchinson – Redline 69
Austin Chivers – Ballarat 78
Lachie Chivers – Ballarat 79
Ian Walsh – Ballarat 86
Shell Sinclair – Ballarat 96
Hayden Clifford – Geelong 99
