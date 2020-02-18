Mount Buninyong to roar to the sound of twenty ver big bad beasts

This Saturday night twenty big bad Late Model beasts with huge eight-cylinder race engines will find themselves in Buninyong on the Mountain doing battle for this year’s ‘United Forklift and Access Solutions’ Victorian title on Yankee Flat Road. It will be a race meeting not to miss with an American, a Kiwi and race drivers from four states of Australia in competition.

Joe Lusk from the USA will be in town racing for Ballarat businessman Danny Amato. Whilst Lusk has competed against some of the very best in the world, Australian tracks just could be equalizer as he lines up against defending Victorian champion Chevy Edwards, Tasmanian champion Tim Pyke, Queensland Champion Nathan Disney and joint New South Wales and South Australian champion Lachlan Onley. These champions will all be trying to slot another notch on their championship belts, however there is fifteen other competitors setting themselves goals to win finish in the top five, top three or win the big race.

Apart from the Ballarat owned car the American is racing, Will Lamb from nearby Daylesford is somebody for locals to cheer for as is Brendan Hucker who grew up in Central Victoria and has a long history of competing at Redline.

The Victorian State Series continues for the Grand Prix Midgets and they visit with Chris Fowler currently their lead driver. Jason Crawford, Alex Myers, Travis Florrimell and Chris Carr are just some of the competitors to watch. The 1050cc powered Midgets are the complete opposite in noise and size to the Late Models, however they are also a quick class with speed that pleases fans.

A great field of Sports Sedans have put their hands up to come racing and a number of racers are looking for their first feature race win of the year at Redline. Ricky Ashmore, Lucas Conder, Leigh Bourke, Zac Swanson, Chris Reick and Craig Phillips are just some of those racers’ fans should watch. Whilst Billy Reick, Nathan Fawns, Daniel Carter, Kayla Knox and Kate Meyer are more than menacing when it comes to being in the thick of the action.

A small field of Street Stocks have nominated with some big races on around Victoria this weekend. Andrew Burgoyne, Brooke Ferguson, Jason Degoldi, Michael Sefton fresh off a great result last weekend at Simpson and Scott Purdie are some of the drivers to keep an eye out for. Degoldi is very hard to beat at the moment, however not un-beatable, or is he?

Scott Whittle who recently won the annual Chivers Memorial returns and is the measuring stick as far as pace and talent is concerned in the field. Paul Domburg, Hayden Clifford, Ben Hutchinson and Mark Seller would all like to leave Redline with Whittle a scalp they have collected.

Gates to the public open at 2pm, aiming for a 4.30pm race meeting start.

Entry is Adults $25 & Pensioners $20 Kids 6 to the age of 16 $5 or a family $60 (2 adults & 4 Kids) fully catered venue, no BYO as per law.

Contact for information 0418 399 917

Belmont Speedway Drivers Club is proudly supported by;

Duo Mobile

IPTA Fibreglass

Regional Contractors

Steve Forte Metal Fabrication

DMT Sports Media

Startech Windows

United Forklift & Access Solutions

Norman Street Automotive

Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Services

UBC Web Design

PP Designs & Signs

Bulleen Towing

Dean Miller Photography

Rock Solid Productions

Crowies Paints

Power FM

UNITED FORKLIFT AND ACCESS SOLUTIONS VICTORIAN LATE MODEL SEDAN TITLE

Joe Lusk – Victoria 0 (USA)

Chevy Edwards – Victoria 1

Tim Pyke – Tasmania 1

Peter Nicola – Victoria 2

Mark McCarthy – South Australia 5M

Brad Smith – Tasmania 6

Fiona Verhoeven – South Australia 8

Shane Belk – Victoria 9

Cameron Pearson – Victorian 10

Mat Crimmins – South Australia 10

Nathan Disney – New South Wales 11 / Queensland Champion

Brock Edwards – Victoria 12

Kristin Vermeulen – New Zealand 12

Todd Moule – Victoria 14

Will Lamb – Victoria 17

Lachlan Onley – New South Wales 17 – South Australian & NSW Champion

Todd Bayley – New South Wales 19

Brendan Hucker – Victoria 23

Kurt Millwood – Tasmania 23

Gary Bryans – South Australia 26

Andy Maxwell Jnr – South Australia 132

BALLISTICS PERFORMANCE PARTS MASTERS SERIES FOR GP MIDGETS

Chris Carr – Victoria 3

Troy Buis – Victoria 5

Mark Blackeby – Victoria 10

Alex Myers – Victoria 11

Chris Fowler – Victoria 13

Jason Crawford – Victoria 50

Sean Denning – Victoria 52

Travis Florrimell – Victoria 81

Terry Brown – Victoria 88

SPORTS SEDANS

Jason Weil – Redline 4

Bailey Perkins – Nyora 4

Peter Bryant – Daylesford 6

Ricky Ashmore – Ballarat 7

Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9

Leigh Bourke – Redline 9

Justin McKeegan – Ballarat 10

Brian Pappin – Geelong 11

Billy Reick – Avalon 12

Zac Swanson – Ballarat 15

Nathan Fawns – Redline 16

Chris Reick – Avalon 18

Bella Rizzoli – Ballarat 18

Luke Keam – Wangaratta 27

Darren Ward – Ballarat 27

Craig Phillips – Redline 36

Daniel Carter – Redline 37

Gavan Dorain – Rosedale 49

Kayla Knox – Redline 68

Jasmin Molloy – Ballarat 72

Kate Meyer – Ballarat 76

Matt Chiminello – Redline 91

STREET STOCKS

Karen Ferguson – Laang 11

Andrew Burgoyne – Redline 13

Michael Smith – Ballarat 13

Michael Sefton – Redline 17

Brooke Ferguson – Ballarat 18

Jamie Crutchley – Warrnambool 25

Jason Degoldi – Redline 27

Scott Purdie – Redline 38

Aaron White – Ballarat 55

Melissa Crutchley – Warrnambool 77

STANDARD SALOONS

Scott Whittle – Geelong 5

Mark Seller – Geelong 9

Paul Domburg – Portland 15

Priscilla Grech – Redline 17

Joanne Scott – Ballarat 26

Patrick Walsh – Ballarat 68

Ben Hutchinson – Redline 69

Austin Chivers – Ballarat 78

Lachie Chivers – Ballarat 79

Ian Walsh – Ballarat 86

Shell Sinclair – Ballarat 96

Hayden Clifford – Geelong 99

