The latest episode of the Motorsport Coaching Podcast, powered by Motiv8 Training – features Hunter McElrea – and his path to success on the Road to Indy.

Born in America, growing up in Australia and racing under the New Zealand flag, Hunter got his fast track to the Road to Indy pathway by winning the Australian Formula Ford Championship in 2018 and then going on to win a $200,000 scholarship towards the USF2000 Championship in 2019.

In 2021, he is back in the Indy Pro 2000 Series, presented by Cooper Tires and is behind the wheel of the #18 Pabst Racing car. He took his second career category win at Barber Motorsport Park.

In this wide ranging 35 minute podcast with Motiv8 Training’s Matt Payne, Hunter expands on his pathway from karting in Australia to small town America, the excitement that surrounds being a Kiwi racer in America at the moment and his determination to be on the NTT IndyCar Series grid.

Having grown up in a racing family (Hunter’s father Andy is the Team Principal of the highly successful McElrea Racing in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship), Hunter expands on learning the business of racing at a young age and that while having contacts may assist, he’s had to forge the path largely on his own.

On his way to the Pro 2000 race this weekend in support of the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the Freedom 90 on the Lucas Oil Raceway oval in a busy Month of May, Hunter’s passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is infectious. While he has stood on the podium there before, he’s chasing the win this year.

Hunter also expands on the success that good mates, Jaxon Evans and Matt Campbell have achieved in the Porsche Pyramid and how all three benefitted growing up together on the Australian grassroots motorsport ladder from karting upwards.

He finishes the podcast with delving into some of his training techniques, how hypnotherapy assists his career advancements, preparing to race on a multitude of different racetrack styles and the unique challenge of racing on ovals.