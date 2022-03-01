Motorsport Australia & Audika team up for hearing awareness

Leading hearing care provider Audika has today announced a new two-year partnership with Motorsport Australia, aimed at driving awareness of hearing care for motorsport competitors and officials.

Launching in Hearing Awareness Week (1-7 March 2022), the partnership will educate and provide Motorsport Australia members with information on the importance of hearing care, and how and why to have their baseline hearing checked.

Audika’s Marketing Director Stephan Gervois said the partnership was an obvious fit, given the importance of maintaining regular hearing care in the sound-filled environment of motorsport.

“Audika is proud to partner with Motorsport Australia to raise awareness on the importance of hearing care for its members,” Gervois said.

“We hope that launching this partnership during Hearing Awareness Week helps spark conversation about the importance of hearing care in the motorsport community. Timely action is needed to prevent and address hearing loss.

“When Motorsport Australia members visit an Audika clinic, they can expect same-day results from their hearing test and expert advice on next steps with hearing care solutions.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca was pleased to welcome Audika as a new partner, which includes support of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

“Anyone who has attended, competed or officiated at a motorsport event will appreciate the need to maintain good hearing health and we are proud to partner with Audika as our hearing care partner,” Arocca said.

“We acknowledge the importance of protecting our members’ hearing, and we are confident that this partnership will raise awareness about having their hearing checked.”

All Australians who are over the age of 26 can have their hearing checked for free, at one of Audika’s 350-plus clinics across Australia.

Visit www.audika.com.au to find your nearest clinic or take Audika’s free online hearing check.