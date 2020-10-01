LATEST

Motor Racing Australia announces new category for 2021

Thursday 1st October, 2020 - 11:13am

Motor Racing Australia (MRA) Launches New NSW Production Car Series

This weekend at Wakefield Park in Goulburn will see the inaugural hit out for the newly formed NSW Production Car Series.

Over the last 2 years we have seen a growth in competitors entering Production cars in our Super TT category.

With growing competitor support we have made the decision to create our own set of Production car regulations and give these cars (including the huge amount that are sitting in sheds) somewhere fun, friendly and affordable to race.

Production car racing has been around since the early days of touring cars in Australia and we wanted to encapsulate that within the feel of this category, incorporating numerous classes to suit many different makes, models and styles of cars, the racing will be competitive all the way through the field.

If you have a car that fits the largely unmodified bill of the rule book, we want you to join!

Supported by Hankook, the category will use the traditional Ventus Z221 tyre that has previously been widely used as the control tyre in Australian production Car and NSW state production car series’.

A full Calendar will be announced to run along side the MRA series for 2021.

