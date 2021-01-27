Motor Events Racing 2021 – Australia’s largest budget endurance series

The wait is over! You can dust off the race suit, bleach your underwear and fill up the fuel tank.

The time has come to lock in event dates and load up your car ready to hit the track!

Motor Events Racing brings the fun and adventure back into endurance events at a low cost.

Since the series inception in 2019, it has grown into the largest budget race series in Australia.

Ben McGuire from the Motor Events Racing gave us a rundown on how it all works:

“Motor Events Racing is team-based endurance events in budget cars.

You get to choose the car of your childhood dreams, with a minimum Redbook value of $5K or less.

You can modify your car within our guidelines, grab some mates and some safety gear and you’re on the track.

We bracket our competitors by factory engine power. All the cars out on the track at once, but you are not necessarily competing against the person next to you, the main aim is to keep the car going and do the most laps!

In 2021 there are over 10 events nationally, so there is heaps of opportunity to get your team out on the track. With legendary tracks like Winton, The Bend, Sydney Motorsport Park, Calder Park and Morgan Park, just to name a few”

In 2021 the event formats vary in type from one day (7+ hours), two days (14+ hours) and three days (20+ hours).

There are no 20-minute sprints at these events.

It’s all about getting out on the track and driving nonstop until the sun goes down or you get pulled off the track!

These events are focused on the fun and social aspects, that will keep you guessing as you will never know what will happen next.

An impressive line up of big-name sponsors such as Bob Jane T-Marts, Bosch Power Tools, Synforce Lubricants Australia, Brakes and More and Raceline Motorsport Racewear have supplied a range of prizes that are given away at each event.

The awards and prizes are not just focused on who comes first, anyone of any skill level has a chance of taking home some boasting rights and a trophy at these events.

Motor Events Racing…. Not that serious and a hell of a lot of fun!

To find out more and join in the fun.

EVENT DATES

Winton Motor Raceway VIC March 6-7

Morgan Park Raceway QLD March 12-14

Mallala Motorsport Park SA March 19-21

Pheasant Wood Circuit NSW April 30-2

Winton Motor Raceway VIC May 15 – Day/Night

Calder Park Raceway VIC August 21-22

Mallala Motorsport Park SA September 4 – Day/Night

Morgan Park Raceway QLD September 11-12 Day/Night

Sydney Motorsport Park NSW. October 3 – Day/Night

The Bend SA November 12-14

Xmas Party @ The Bend November 13th Night