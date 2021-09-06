motoCHAMPION launches step one to MotoGP for young Australian motorcycling talent

MotoDNA has today announced the launch of motoCHAMPION, a world-first data driven motorcycling competition open to riders aged between 11 and under 16 aimed at finding and supporting the next generation of Australian MotoGP superstars.

The COVID-friendly competition harnesses the new motoDNA Digital Academy technology, leveraging over a decade of rider data to analyse behaviours such as braking, steering and more, to measure, grade and coach competitors, helping improve core skills and elevate their riding ability.

It’s super easy to take part – using a GoPro on your motorbike, riders can compete on any bike, on tarmac, on any tyres, on our Figure 8 layout from anywhere in Australia.

Upload a video of your best lap and motoDNA algorithms analyse your riding, grade your skills compared to the other riders and place you on the motoCHAMPION leaderboards.

Visit https://motodna.com/motochampion/ to learn more, or sign up now.

motoDNA CEO Mark McVeigh sees motoCHAMPION as a unique bridge to international competition.

“The development of young Aussie motorcycling talent has been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions so we’re happy to be able to facilitate a return to competition in the safest way possible,” said McVeigh.

“motoCHAMPION is stepping in to help our next generation by giving them a leg up and showing the world through riding data that our Aussie talent is world-class.”

motoCHAMPION is launched in partnership with Motorcycling Australia, who are committed to developing riders through the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) and the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK). The OJC Academy is designed to open a pathway into junior road racing and, through its development academy format, lift our youngest motorcycling talent through national competition and set them on a path to international success.

“Developing and facilitating our next generation of riders is a key focus for Motorcycling Australia,” Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle said.

“We’re excited to be a part of motoCHAMPION in partnership with motoDNA which provides riders with an additional tool in their tool kit to further develop their riding technique and skills.”

The top prize is a sponsored place in the 2022 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, worth over $10,000. The top 5 motoCHAMPION riders will earn an automatic place in the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup selection event where they will have the chance to qualify for the 2022 season.

The competition will open on Monday, September 6 and entries will be accepted until Tuesday, November 30 with the winners decided on Friday, December 10.

motoCHAMPION is sponsored by Bendix, and will be a key part to the new partnership between motoDNA and Australia’s leading brake manufacturer.

“As Australia’s leading brake brand, Bendix are proud to support the motoCHAMPION, and the development of our young Aussie talent. Bendix is now taking its stopping expertise to the two-wheeled category,” said George Kyriakopoulos, General Manager of Bendix.

Motorcycle riders will gradually see Bendix brake product become available for their bikes in the Australian market and also see an increased presence of the Bendix brand in the two-wheeled scene.