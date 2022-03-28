Most diverse grid ever for Round 2 of NSW Supersports Championship

Round 2 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, which takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on Saturday April 9, will see the largest number of Class 2 Supersports Prototype cars, for the first time more than half the field being the Euro style CN cars and US style 6SR cars.

Both Class 1, which comprises mainly the ubiquitous Radical SR3’s, and the Class 2 cars, compete on equal terms for points within their class. This points format, in addition to the increasing profile of Sports Prototype racing around the world in recent years, has resulted in a general increase in the number of Sports Prototype cars competing in the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship.

The Class 2 cars include three carbon fibre Wolfs, with interstaters Mark Lauke and John Paul Drake joining NSW’s own Ryan Godfrey in his brand new Ready Set Reline Plumbing Wolf Tornado S, the Austwide Freight and First Neon Radical SR8’s driven by Steve Roberts and Peter White, the Roler Radical SR10 (the first one in Australia) driven by GT campaigner Nick Kelly, two Stohr WF1’s driven by Paul Palmer and pointscore leader Darren Barlow, Aaron Lee’s West WR1000, Alex Kenny’s Regulator Automation Juno 2015CN, and Simon Copping’s West WX10.

Although the Class 2 cars of White, Barlow, and Kenny, each won one race at Round 1 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, and with Barlow leading the pointscore on 43, White on 42, Lee on 39, Roberts on 35, and Copping on 30, Class 1 Radical SR3 drivers comprise half of the top ten, with Mark Brame just one point behind Darren, Kostinken Pohorukov in fourth on 40, Brad Nielson on 37, Steve Shiels and Jonathon Canavan, closely following on 34 and 33.

Peter Clare, Greg Kenny, GT turned-Radical SR3 drivers Ash Samadi and Andrew Macpherson, one of Australia’s fastest lady drivers Sue Hughes, Craig McLatchey, Paul Royal, Brian Walden, Warwick Morris, and Stephen Champion in his Champion’s Business Growth Advisors Radical SR3, make up the remaining Radical SR3 drivers on the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship pointscore ladder.

A brace of these Radical SR3 drivers will be pushing to pass the top five Class 1 Radical SR3 drivers on the pointscore ladder by the end of Round 2 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, including the Garth Walden Racing prepared Radicals of Hughes, Samadi, and Champion, as well as the Class 2 cars driven by Barlow, White, and Roberts.

Round 3 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship starts with Qualifying at 9am, with three races for the Sports Prototype racing cars to follow throughout the day.

Highlights of the racing will also be shown on Blendline soon after.

For more information on the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, contact Darren Barlow on 0439044128, visit Facebook Supersports Racing New South Wales Australia, or visit https://www.supersportsracing.com.au/