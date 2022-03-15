> News Extra > Speedway

More fantastic speedway racing at Alexandra this coming Saturday night

By Media Release

Wednesday 16th March, 2022 - 7:36am

This Saturday night at Alexandra Speedway the club hosts two big feature events and a class state series points event in what will be another entertaining night at the skids. Wingless Sprints return for a $1000 to win feature event with over twenty-five cars, whilst the Sports Sedans will show with the same sort of numbers in a field that includes Victorian champion Lee Beach.

Wingless Sprints a class that competes with V6 general motors engines implanted into a Sprintcar chassis will provide plenty of action on Saturday in their feature event with the likes of Peter and Wayne Logue both from the Latrobe Valley in the line-up. The Logues are used to be front running drivers, especially East of the West Gate Bridge. The Thacker’s Peter and Matthew from New South Wales, Aron Lawrence, Kim-Loong Gosling, and Thomas McDonald are just some other drivers to keep an eye on.

In a preview to the upcoming Victorian title for Sports Sedans at Alexandra this season, a great field has entered for this Saturdays Power Series round. Robert Garlick, Dale Smith, Jamie Paull, and Troy Glassborow all front runners in that series have nominated and will have their hands full with the regular Alexandra club show racers, widely known as the best in the class also competing with them. Andrew Jordan, Josh Service, Steve Kershaw, Brendan and Damian Miller and Victorian champion Lee Beach amongst those names. It would not be a stretch to see an Alexandra club member top five at the end of the final and series competitors will have to be wary of the club races trying to earn club points towards that championship on Saturday night.

A Junior Open Sedan series round cancelled from the last event due to low nominations is re-scheduled to occur this weekend along with National class Junior Sedans and Victoria 1200cc Junior Sedans and Standard Saloons.

The Speedway is at the end of Gordon Street Alexandra and action this Saturday night starts from 4pm, gates are open to the public from 12pm at a cost of $50 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and disabled pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free.

Anybody who requires information can contact 0438 700 124.

Alexandra & District Speedway Club thanks its terrific season supporters;
Alexandra & Yea Pre-Mix
Alexandra Panels & Towing
Barca Trailers
Bendigo Bank
Campton Graphics
Donnaz Underground
Eastern Suburbs Locksmiths
Exhaust Fix Lilydale
Fallon’s Bus Services
Fineblade
Foodworks
Highline Racewear
Ismail’s Building & Construction
LS Quarry
Matthew & Sons Drilling Services
Metro Tow
Outer Eastern Steel
Raslarr Engineering
Revegetation Victoria
S&N Builders
Smooth Suspension
Town & Country Tennis Courts
Tyrepower Alexandra
Waverley Exhaust & Brake Centre
Yenckens Hardware Alexandra

NOMINATIONS
SSA JUNIOR TOP STARS
Rye Orme – Alexandra 9
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17
Kiarna Barton – Nyora 19
Kiara McKercher – Tasmania 33
Toby Parks – Alexandra 43
Jack Randall – Alexandra 51
Logan Mair – Nyora 61
Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62
James Oliver – Alexandra 64
Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66
Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69
Lachlan Robins – Tasmania 84
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

SSA JUNIOR NEW STARS
Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5
Billy McBride – Alexandra 13
Harry Dunn – Bendigo 23
Cruz Farrell – Nyora 25
Allie Erickson – Wangaratta 28
Chase Doherty – Nyora 31
Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52
Xander Baxter – Nyora 69
Will Fallon – Alexandra 77

VSC 1200 JUNIOR SEDANS
Libby Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4
Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5
Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7
Andrew Mitchell – Nagambie 11
Billy McBride – Alexandra 13
Dayne Murdoch – Alexandra 22
Harry Dunn – Bendigo 23
Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52
Xander Baxter – Nyora 69
Will Fallon – Alexandra 77
Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 83

VSC JUNIOR OPEN SEDANS – VICTORIAN SERIES
Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7
Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17
Noah Collette – Nyora 21
Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28
Jordyn Tewkesbury – Wangaratta 53
Kalani Garlick – Alexandra 63
Chase Ingram – Nyora 67
Damon Ingram – Nyora 76
Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85
Brooklyn Winterfield – Laang 88

SPORTS SEDANS – PRELUDE TO THE TITLE – VSC SPORTS SEDAN POWER SERIES
Lee Beach – Victoria 1
Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4
Brendan Miller – Alexandra 6
Damian Miller – Drouin 6
Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 7
Shane Simpson – Nagambie 7
Steve Akil – Alexandra 8
Zac Leeson – Nagambie 14
Tommy McDonald – Mount Beauty 14
Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16
Ian Thomsen – Alexandra 22
Aiden Copeland – Corowa 22
Joel Copeland – Corowa 23
Lucas Walker – Heartland 23
Jason Berger – Hamilton 27
Rhys Collins – Mount Beauty 27
Matt Sgroi – Nagambie 29
Matthew Ismail – Alexandra 40
Jamie Paull – Nyora 42
Russell Smith – Alexandra 48
Steve Kershaw – Alexandra 52
Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54
Danny Cox – Nagambie 62
Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63
Dale Smith – Alexandra 64
Jackson Barneveld – Alexandra 68
Josh Beattie – Wangaratta 72
Danny Eastham – Alexandra 74
Luke Fallon – Alexandra 70
Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80
Josh Service – Alexandra 84
Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89
Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

.

WINGLESS SPRINTS $1000 TO WIN
Reece Harris – VX3
Sean Fitzpatrick – V6
Will Green – VX7
BJ Harris – V8
Wayne Logue – V16
Thomas McDonald – V20
Ricky Mills – VX21
Craig McDonald – V22
Shaun Farnsworth – V34
Neil Grey – V37
Jeremy Pearson – VX40
Kerry Bright – VX45
Jordan Nicholas – V51
Jordy Smith – VX55
Jaidyn Job – VX58
Kasey Garlick – VX62
Brittany Kuypers – VX65
Tyler O’Leary – VX65
Kim-Loong Gosling – VX68
Aron Lawrence – V70
Kelvin Johnson – V76
Peter Thacker – NX87
Matthew Thacker – N87
Brayden McKay – VX92
Hayden Glare – VX96
Lockhlan Glare – V96
Peter Logue – V98

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson