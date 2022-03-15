More fantastic speedway racing at Alexandra this coming Saturday night

This Saturday night at Alexandra Speedway the club hosts two big feature events and a class state series points event in what will be another entertaining night at the skids. Wingless Sprints return for a $1000 to win feature event with over twenty-five cars, whilst the Sports Sedans will show with the same sort of numbers in a field that includes Victorian champion Lee Beach.

Wingless Sprints a class that competes with V6 general motors engines implanted into a Sprintcar chassis will provide plenty of action on Saturday in their feature event with the likes of Peter and Wayne Logue both from the Latrobe Valley in the line-up. The Logues are used to be front running drivers, especially East of the West Gate Bridge. The Thacker’s Peter and Matthew from New South Wales, Aron Lawrence, Kim-Loong Gosling, and Thomas McDonald are just some other drivers to keep an eye on.

In a preview to the upcoming Victorian title for Sports Sedans at Alexandra this season, a great field has entered for this Saturdays Power Series round. Robert Garlick, Dale Smith, Jamie Paull, and Troy Glassborow all front runners in that series have nominated and will have their hands full with the regular Alexandra club show racers, widely known as the best in the class also competing with them. Andrew Jordan, Josh Service, Steve Kershaw, Brendan and Damian Miller and Victorian champion Lee Beach amongst those names. It would not be a stretch to see an Alexandra club member top five at the end of the final and series competitors will have to be wary of the club races trying to earn club points towards that championship on Saturday night.

A Junior Open Sedan series round cancelled from the last event due to low nominations is re-scheduled to occur this weekend along with National class Junior Sedans and Victoria 1200cc Junior Sedans and Standard Saloons.

The Speedway is at the end of Gordon Street Alexandra and action this Saturday night starts from 4pm, gates are open to the public from 12pm at a cost of $50 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children between the ages of 10 to 16, $20 per adult and $10 for children aged 10 to 16 and aged and disabled pensioners. Children under 10 years of age enter for free.

Anybody who requires information can contact 0438 700 124.

Alexandra & District Speedway Club thanks its terrific season supporters;

Alexandra & Yea Pre-Mix

Alexandra Panels & Towing

Barca Trailers

Bendigo Bank

Campton Graphics

Donnaz Underground

Eastern Suburbs Locksmiths

Exhaust Fix Lilydale

Fallon’s Bus Services

Fineblade

Foodworks

Highline Racewear

Ismail’s Building & Construction

LS Quarry

Matthew & Sons Drilling Services

Metro Tow

Outer Eastern Steel

Raslarr Engineering

Revegetation Victoria

S&N Builders

Smooth Suspension

Town & Country Tennis Courts

Tyrepower Alexandra

Waverley Exhaust & Brake Centre

Yenckens Hardware Alexandra

NOMINATIONS

SSA JUNIOR TOP STARS

Rye Orme – Alexandra 9

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Kiarna Barton – Nyora 19

Kiara McKercher – Tasmania 33

Toby Parks – Alexandra 43

Jack Randall – Alexandra 51

Logan Mair – Nyora 61

Christine Oliver – Alexandra 62

James Oliver – Alexandra 64

Maddy Capon – Alexandra 66

Jessica O’Donnell – Nyora 69

Lachlan Robins – Tasmania 84

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

SSA JUNIOR NEW STARS

Matilda Farrell – Nyora 5

Billy McBride – Alexandra 13

Harry Dunn – Bendigo 23

Cruz Farrell – Nyora 25

Allie Erickson – Wangaratta 28

Chase Doherty – Nyora 31

Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Xander Baxter – Nyora 69

Will Fallon – Alexandra 77

VSC 1200 JUNIOR SEDANS

Libby Ahearn – Goulburn Valley 4

Braiden Webster – Alexandra 5

Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7

Andrew Mitchell – Nagambie 11

Billy McBride – Alexandra 13

Dayne Murdoch – Alexandra 22

Harry Dunn – Bendigo 23

Jack Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Xander Baxter – Nyora 69

Will Fallon – Alexandra 77

Arthur Hutchinson – Daylesford 83

VSC JUNIOR OPEN SEDANS – VICTORIAN SERIES

Rebecca Johnstone – Horsham 7

Dylan Barrow – Alexandra 17

Noah Collette – Nyora 21

Nathalya Westwood – Rosedale 28

Jordyn Tewkesbury – Wangaratta 53

Kalani Garlick – Alexandra 63

Chase Ingram – Nyora 67

Damon Ingram – Nyora 76

Rhys Meakins – Alexandra 85

Brooklyn Winterfield – Laang 88

SPORTS SEDANS – PRELUDE TO THE TITLE – VSC SPORTS SEDAN POWER SERIES

Lee Beach – Victoria 1

Dillon Taylor – Alexandra 4

Brendan Miller – Alexandra 6

Damian Miller – Drouin 6

Marcus Griffith – Mount Beauty 7

Shane Simpson – Nagambie 7

Steve Akil – Alexandra 8

Zac Leeson – Nagambie 14

Tommy McDonald – Mount Beauty 14

Troy Glassborow – Nyora 16

Ian Thomsen – Alexandra 22

Aiden Copeland – Corowa 22

Joel Copeland – Corowa 23

Lucas Walker – Heartland 23

Jason Berger – Hamilton 27

Rhys Collins – Mount Beauty 27

Matt Sgroi – Nagambie 29

Matthew Ismail – Alexandra 40

Jamie Paull – Nyora 42

Russell Smith – Alexandra 48

Steve Kershaw – Alexandra 52

Dennis Reid – Alexandra 54

Danny Cox – Nagambie 62

Robert Garlick – Alexandra 63

Dale Smith – Alexandra 64

Jackson Barneveld – Alexandra 68

Josh Beattie – Wangaratta 72

Danny Eastham – Alexandra 74

Luke Fallon – Alexandra 70

Jamie Thomsen – Alexandra 80

Josh Service – Alexandra 84

Andrew Jordan – Alexandra 89

Harry Orme – Alexandra 99

WINGLESS SPRINTS $1000 TO WIN

Reece Harris – VX3

Sean Fitzpatrick – V6

Will Green – VX7

BJ Harris – V8

Wayne Logue – V16

Thomas McDonald – V20

Ricky Mills – VX21

Craig McDonald – V22

Shaun Farnsworth – V34

Neil Grey – V37

Jeremy Pearson – VX40

Kerry Bright – VX45

Jordan Nicholas – V51

Jordy Smith – VX55

Jaidyn Job – VX58

Kasey Garlick – VX62

Brittany Kuypers – VX65

Tyler O’Leary – VX65

Kim-Loong Gosling – VX68

Aron Lawrence – V70

Kelvin Johnson – V76

Peter Thacker – NX87

Matthew Thacker – N87

Brayden McKay – VX92

Hayden Glare – VX96

Lockhlan Glare – V96

Peter Logue – V98

Ends Release.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson