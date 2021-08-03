More exciting NSW Late Model news

S5000 champions could field internationals in Tasman Series
Rossi ‘expects more’ from second half of MotoGP season
Contract drama brewing over new Bathurst 1000 date
Supercars career opportunity opens up
Brawn hails optimism at once ‘directionless’ Williams
McLaren details exactly why Ricciardo has struggled
Russell receives Mercedes test call up
Franchitti: Nashville has ingredients to be a top street circuit
Alonso overjoyed for team-mate Ocon
Story cagey on who McLaughlin would partner at Bathurst
Eleven Australians shortlisted for 2022 Asia Talent Cup Selection Event