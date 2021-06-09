MOR Motorsport eyeing off the elusive finish at Finke

Married couple and Driver and Co-Driver, Jack and Amy Mildwaters of MOR Motorsport are eyeing off the elusive finish for this year’s Finke Desert Race after a very successful shakedown and some track familiarisation at the Alice Springs Off Road Racing Club Brekky Bash held on 9 May.

The team has attempted Finke in 2018 and 2019, coming away with DNF both times due to different mechanical failures.

“The 2020 shutdown due to Covid gave us plenty of time to tear the truck down to bare chassis and slowly rebuild and make improvements”, explains Jack, “With two DNFs we are really working hard to ensure that in 2021 we finish and finish well!

“Brekky Bash gave us a chance to get up some seat time and have a shakedown, so hopefully the gremlins have come out now instead of race day in a few weeks”, Amy said, “We’ve also been practicing tyre changes and general bus and debus in case we do have to get out of the truck mid-race”.

The MOR Motorsport team have a Class 4 (trophy truck) and are supported by team partners, Auto One and Valvoline. Class 4 Vehicles have no budget cap, the only limiting factors are that the engine cannot have more than 6000 Cubic Capacity engine and the vehicle must start the race closely resembling a production vehicle.

“We’ve got great Team Partners who contribute to our racing and then we both work and fund the rest ourselves,” said Amy.

“It can be intimidating lining up to compete against these big teams but it is also part of the thrill, knowing how tough Finke is, that any of us could be the teams who make it back!”

Jack & Amy are in the same Vehicle Class as Aussie Legend Toby Price, and other big names and teams like Greg Gartner and Beau Robinson.

They may be the small, budget-conscious, rookie team but there’s no telling what will happen once they’re all racing across the desert!

Competing in the biggest off-road race in the country is not a two-person job, Jack adds, “We’re also really lucky to have a great crew around us, mechanics, meals, and social media are all covered so we can focus on our one job, crossing the finish line and chasing a W.”

Follow Jack and Amy as they compete in Finke on Facebook and Instagram @ MOR Motorsport