Momentum building towards COVID-19 exit

Karting Australia recognised in AIS Framework for Rebooting Sport Summary as Attendee’s Guide is released

Karting Australia affiliated Clubs across the country continue to build momentum to emerging from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

With various Clubs in four states on track last weekend, and the remaining three to have karts on track this weekend, all States are now at Stage 1 of Karting Australia’s Road Map Out Of Lockdown released last month.

The Road Map follows the path set out by the Australian Institute of Sport’s “Rebooting Australian Sport Framework”, version 2.0 of which was released on Friday. This document is the reference for all peak sporting bodies across the country and it now specifically references that requirements that Karting Australia has put in place with the Association recognised as the reference point for the sport of Karting across the country.

“The inclusion of specific details relating to our sport is a direct result of the formal submission to the AIS and the State and Territory’s Chief Health Officers that we have made, along with the direct communication that our Chief Medical Officer Dr Brent May has had with the AIS and key Public Health Officials over the past two months,” said Karting Australia Chief Executive Officer Kelvin O’Reilly.

“This recognition of Karting as organised and regulated by Karting Australia by the AIS as a stand-alone form of motorsport is a significant step and a great reflection of the work that everyone at Karting Australia and our Member State Associations has been doing.”

As the numbers continue to build for Clubs re-opening their circuits across the country, Karting Australia yesterday released an ‘Attendee Guide’ to ensure that there is a clear understanding of the requirements for all attendees to Karting Australia Activities in the COVID-19 environment. To view the document, please visit https://www.karting.net.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/ATTENDING-A-COVIDSafe-KARTING-EVENT-18-May-2020.pdf