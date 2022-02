At Drouin Speedway on Sunday Catani racer Nathan Miles and Latrobe Valley based racer Bree Walker won the annual ‘Melbourne IT Support’ Junior Jam features for Standard Saloon Juniors whilst Sale resident Johnny Young won the Unlimited Sedans as they returned to competition locally, Jack Yeomans from Moe won his first open age final in Standard Saloons and Jemima Borkowski won a very close finish in the Ladies Standard Saloons.

With crowd illness, heat, and maintenance requirements during the race meeting all affecting the amount of racing that was able to be completed, the Drouin volunteers toiled hard to make sure that paying competitors got some sort of reasonable racing completed and despite all the inconveniences, they succeeded.

The Unlimited Sedans had raced the night before in the South West of Victoria and a dedicated group of six of those competitors returned to join Troy Hutchison for some racing. Johnny Young who won the night before shared heat race wins with Peter Farley before Young won the final later in the day from Farley, Anthony McKean, Daryl Nicolson, and Cory Ramsdale.

Racing through the dog-leg circuit the Ladies Standard Saloon action finished with a very close at the line result with just .330 of a second separating Jemima Borkowski a Drouin club member from Kate Stuchbery in second. Maddie Miles finished third with Sharlene Laidlaw and Erin Mitchell rounding out the top five spots.

Jack Yeomans who has developed as a Junior racer at Rosedale and Drouin Speedways where he is a member of both clubs, won his first ever open age final against some very good competition. In the Standard Saloon dog-leg final Yeomans was able to beat Mark Miles who finished second with his brother Chris Miles in third then came Dean Spring in his rookie season and Leigh Gooding a veteran member of the Drouin club.

Junior Standard Saloons also competed through the dogleg for the annual Junior Jam feature with the drivers being divided up into two groups, experienced drivers and developing drivers.

In the experienced drivers Junior Jam, Nathan Miles, and Beau Stuchbery traded spots in the final with Stuchbery having the lead most of the race, before Miles picked him off and in a late race attempt to wrest the lead back, Stuchbery made contact with Miles enough for Stuchbery himself to consider he impeded Miles resulting in Stuchbery advising the stewards of this just as he was about to be awarded the chequered flag. This sportsmanship gave the stewards no alternative but to award the win to Miles from Stuchbery, Hunter Carey, Harry Cecil, and Zac Barwise.

In the developing drivers Junior Jam Zoe Hunt and Bree Walker were out front of the field with Hunt leading for the first ten laps or so before a slip up handed the lead to Walker. Walker went on to win from Tannah Lee whilst Hunt recovered to finish in third from Breanna Lee and Jackie-Anne Angus.

A small field of cars were placed into Open Sedan racing and two drivers were able to finish the actual final. Daniel Angus ahead of Jaedn Alberni was the result whilst Wayne Alberni had provided entertainment for the day tearing the front end of his car apart with a local club volunteer suited up as passenger.

Drouin Speedway has a little break now and returns to racing in April.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson