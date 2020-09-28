Midstate Freight Caves Classic Rally on track for 10th of October

In just over two weeks, the Midstate Freight Caves Classic Rally is set for some intense competition in both the MTA NSW Rally Championship and also the East Coast Classic Rally Series.

With 37 entries received to date, North Shore Sporting Car Club (NSSCC) are expecting a rush of entries over the next few weeks in the lead up to the second big rally in NSW since the COVID-19 Pandemic led to many event cancellations and postponements.

After successfully running the first round of the MTA NSW Series in July, NSSCC will be using the expertise gained in running a COVID safe event and applying it to the Midstate Freight Caves Classic Rally.

“This is the first rally in NSW organised since restrictions were tightened following the second wave of the virus” said Jon Thomson, Event Director. “We could have easily just cancelled our event and waited until next year, but we felt we owed it to the rally community to get an event up and running as soon as we could.”

The event was originally planned to be conducted on the weekend of the 5th of September, however further restrictions were introduced by the NSW government and the event was postponed to the 10th of October.

“Since moving the date of the event, Oberon has had storms, rain and a massive dump of snow. Overall the roads are in fantastic condition and we think the drivers and co-drivers are going to love the new roads we’ve chosen in the Beemerang and Roberts State Forests”, Thomson added.

The Midstate Freight Caves Classic Rally will also be a round of the NSW Clubman Rally Series and this event will also be their second rally for 2020 after several cancellations of other events.

“With so much turmoil in the country from the virus pandemic, it’ll be great to see rally cars back in the Forest again. We’ve been putting a lot of effort into making sure this event is a success and we’re sure that it won’t disappoint”, Thomson concluded.

A fantastic range of businesses are putting their support behind the event, led by naming rights partner, Midstate Freight. A range of other partners are supporting individual stages and providing accommodation for officials. Hoosier will be the naming rights partner for the Service Park and our Club Partners: Shannons, GFB, Whiteline and Shamrock Haulage are all involved in the event. Lazer Lighting will be providing a lighting package as a prize for one lucky team who finish the event in the dark.

The event will start at 11am on Saturday the 10th of October at the Oberon Rugby Leagues Football Club.

Unseeded entries received as of 25th September:

Bethany Cullen / Mel Mcminn – Mitsubishi Evo 6.5 2000

Justin Griffin / Mathew Critchlow – Toyota Corolla 2002

Sean Mc Aloon / Muireann Hayes – Ford Escort 1979

Taylor Gill / Peter Harris / Dallas Gill – Subaru Wrx 1999

Alexander Neill / Joshua Neill – Hyundai Excel 1997

Tony Jordan / Richard Davidson – Triumph Stag 1974

Matthew Ruggles / Guy Ruggles – Triumph Tr7 V8 1980

Eoin Moynihan / John Brophy – Ford Escort 1978

Andrew Travis / David Travis – Nissan Gazelle 1984

Chris Giddins / Katie Giddins – Mitsubishi Evo Ix 2003

Chris Fitzgerald / Corey Bryant – Subaru Impreza 2000

Jamie Neale / Tommi Flegl – Honda Civic 1999

Sid Sparkes / Paul Fletcher – Datsun 1600 1971

Benjamin Vanzyl / Nadine Bucher – Hyundai Excel 1998

Tony Sullens / Kaylie Newell – Citroen Ds3 2012

Andrew Penny / Rhys Llewellyn – Subaru Wrx 1995

Robert Gorst / Wesley Gorst – Datsun P510 1971

Peter Thompson / Ken Hind – Toyota Ra 23 Celica 1976

Mal Keough / Andrew (Pip) Bennett – Audi Quattro S1 E2 Replica 1985

Tim Joass / Peter Joass – Mitsubishi Evo 2 1994

Evan Bollard / Phillip Bonser – Mazda Rx2 1972

P.j. O’keeffe / Tba Tba – Ford Escort 1978

Jake Bramble / Josh Love – Datsun 1600 1969

Riley Walters / Jeffery Williamson – Subaru Wrx 2007

Michael Stewart / Matthew Portus – Subaru Wrx Sti 1997

Terry Gunter / Stephen Newell – Ford Escort Mk2 1975

Phillip Chisholm / Peter Stringfellow – Nissan Skyline 1988

Ron Moore / Jo Moore – Mitsubishi Evolution Vi 1998

Edward Mulligan / Robert Males – Ford Escort 1978

Tom Clarke / Jim Gleeson – Mitsubishi Evo 9 2003

Chris Jaques / Hugh Taylor – Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9 2001

Michael Curtin / Pierce Lennon – Datsun 1600 1972

Nathan Quinn / Ray Winwood-Smith – Mazda Rx2 1970

Declan Foley / Ken Murphy – Volkswagon Golf 1996

Brian O Neill / Mac Kierans – Ford Mk 11 1979

Ron Mckinnon / Steve Mckinnon – Mitsubishi L A Lancer 1976

Joe Chapman / Adrian Grabham – Subaru Wrx 1997