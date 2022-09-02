Midas Improved Production Nationals announces media line-up

The 2022 Midas Improved Production Nationals have confirmed the media team that will bring you all the action across the weekend from Morgan Park Raceway in October.

Queensland series presenter, Lee Wallis, will co-lead the coverage with Supercars big screen presenter and journalist, Charlie Barlow.

The Nationals have not been held since Tasmania in 2019 due to COVID and state lockdowns, but this year, the event will be bigger than ever.

Barlow joins the team for her first Improved Production Nationals coverage.

“The Nationals is such a huge event and the competition is fierce, everyone will be bringing their best in hope of being crowned the fastest modified touring car in Australia,” Barlow said.

“I can’t wait to bring the fans all the racing action from across the weekend, Lee and I are going to have a blast.”

Circuit commentator, David Patterson, will be calling all the action at the venue alongside David Stillwell.

Having competed in Improved Production Queensland 2007-2009, Stillwell has since been a Victorian-based competitor, volunteer official and commentator, who continues to champion the dynamic racing opportunities Improved Production offers to competitors of all budget and experience levels.

“My BMW E30 Racing Car was a fantastic learning aid and development platform for my time at the Warwick TAFE Campus whilst completing a Diploma of Motorsport,” said Stillwell.

“Whilst the classroom offered many lessons, I got properly schooled on track about racing culture by the welcoming and competitive family that is Improved Production Queensland.”

“And whilst I won’t be joining the field for the 2022 Midas Improved Production Nationals, I’ll certainly have the next best seat in the house to watch Australia’s next National Champions crowned.”

The official photographer for the Nationals will be MTR Images and all photo packages can be pre-ordered via the team’s website and social pages.

The Improved Production Nationals will be held at Morgan Park Raceway from September 30 – October 2.

The event will be free for spectators to attend.