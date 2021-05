From Midday this coming Saturday, Mid-Western Speedway will deliver another exciting race day for the final event of the season with the annual Brendan Hannabury tribute race known as the ‘Hanno’ for the late Mortlake race driver being held for Street Stocks along with the ‘Stoney Point 500’ for Wingless Sprints headlining a day that includes Super Rods, Limited Sportsman and Vintage classes.

A great field of Street Stocks has put their hands up to compete this Saturday in the co-feature event of the day with Victorian based Queensland Champion Matt Nelson at the top of the line-up. Nelson will resume battle with Morris Ahearn a Mortlake member driver and a driver he has recently competed closely with, such as the King of the Mount event at Mount Buninyong. The two drivers are likely to be in front of the pack this Saturday along with the likes of Ricky Throckmorton from Panmure, Paul Domburg from Ballarat, Brad Warren a Mortlake member and Steven Watts from Warrnambool. Terrific action with Holden vs Ford, racing door to door.

The annual Stoney Point 500 feature for Wingless Sprints has attracted a handy list of open wheel outlaws with Robert Whiteside, Thomas McDonald, Jeremy Pearson, John Egan from New South Wales, Steven Hateley, Aron Lawrence, and Clint McLaren just some of the competitors to keep an eye on. The Holden powered six-cylinder wingless Sprintcars are spectacular, especially when they are wheel to wheel and should produce another ripper feature event.

Super Rods, a class that is recognised as the most popular club class in the South West of Victoria are also on the programme with Paul Verhoeven, Jamie May, Jacob Pitcher, Neville Gange, Michael Coad, Stanley Marco, and Dane Court just some of the race drivers to watch. The eight-cylinder powered class with their unique back em’ in style is always entertaining.

Limited Sportsman make a return to the Darlington bull ring with South Australian champion Troy Curran coming to town from Horsham. Curran leads a line-up that includes Bowen Donkers from Portland, and Craig Ansell from Hamilton amongst others in another grass roots open wheel class.

Vintage Sedans along with Hot Rods are also on the programme for some spirited demonstrations as owners and drivers show off cars that fans used to pack dirt tracks around the nation to see.

Gates for competitors open at 9am and to the public at 10am Racing begins at Midday with a 4 to 5pm finish planned. No Eftpos on facility, Cash only, No BYO Alcohol and No fires to be lit around the track.

Admission will cost adults 15years and over $20 and aged and disabled pensioners $15, A family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children under the age of 15 or a Junior driver competing on the night aged 16, costs $45 dollars. Children between the age of 10 to 15 or a Junior competing driver are $10, Children Under the age of ten are free.

Mortlake Speedway Club would like to thank the following for their support.

Brooklyn Car Sales – Wendouree

Mortlake Roadhouse

Camperdown Truck & Ag

Gilberts Truck & Tractor Service – Camperdown

O’Leary Ag Contracting, Camperdown

PWS Fabrications – Geelong

The Tyre Factory – Warrnambool

West Vic Tyres – Mortlake

Olsson Timing Services

Camperdown Auto Pro

Barkley Waste Collections – Colac

SSA STREET STOCKS – HANNO TRIBUTE RACE

Matt Nelson – Queensland 1

Morris Ahearn – Mortlake 4

Ricky Throckmorton – Redline 4

Shane Ardley – Laang 11

Leigh Gooding – Rosedale 11

Robert Smith – Ballarat 14

Ellen Vagg – Redline 21

Paul Domburg – Nyora 21

Jordan Ellifson – Portland 22

Dylan Wilkinson – South Australia 24

Mitch Viney – Redline 24

Chris Hay – Warrnambool – 42

Luke Jenkins – Redline 49

Jacque Whatmore – Ballarat 52

Brad Warren – Alexandra 55

Steven Watts – Warrnambool 55

Troy Hose – Hamilton 57

David Chivers – Ballarat 79

Graham Price – Warrnambool 87

Stefan Clark – Portland 89

Wade Fell – Mildura 97

WINGLESS SPRINTS – STONEY POINT 500

Robert Whiteside – VX2

Greg Bishop – VX15

Thomas McDonald – VX20

Gary McCallum – VX25

Kerry Bright – Queensland 26

Chris Ansell – VX32

Jeremy Pearson – VX40

Glen Harris – VX44

John Egan – NX47

Jeremy Beddison – V54

Steven Hateley – V60

Kasey Garlick – VX62

Aron Lawrence – V70

Gavin Fitzpatrick – V73

Alex Thomson – V77

Clint McLaren – V79

VSC SUPER RODS

Paul Verhoeven – Warrnambool 5

Jamie May – Warrnambool 8

Sam Patterson – Hamilton 15

Billy Grist – Hamilton 23

Jacob Pitcher – Avalon 26

David Leonard – Swan Hill 34

Neville Gange – Victoria 1/Laang 56

Daniel Hookway – Laang 57

Michael Coad – Simpson 59

Tommy Marco -Avalon 67

Raedyn Marco – Avalon 75

Stanley Marco – Avalon 77

Dane Court – Hamilton 96

Daniel Mills – Simpson 97

VSC LIMITED SPORTSMAN

Troy Curran – South Australia 1

Bowen Donkers – Victoria 3

Nathan Buckley – Horsham 9

Daryl Carpenter – Hamilton 13

Joshua Aston – South Australia 21

Bayley Wilson – Hamilton 21

Craig Ansell – Hamilton 26

Tim McKenzie – Bairnsdale 93

VINTAGE SALOONS

Dean Weston – 4

Tom Grist – 7

Michael Grist – 8

John McIntosh – 19

Alex Miller – 25

Alan Howden – 33

John Coghlan – 53

Connor Mott – 66

Geoff Long – 78

Austin Corcoran – 90

VINTAGE HOT RODS

Noel Sharrock – 6

Jamie Juri – 26

Phil Williams – 54

Rod Hetherington – 76

Mark Cowin – 77

Darren Hetherington – 96

Ron Taylor – 97

Ends Release.