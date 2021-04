Mid Western Speedway Darlington from Midday Saturday

This Saturday from Midday, engines will fire up and dirt will fly as the Mid-Western Speedway open’s its gates for the fan favourite Super Rods for the annual Col Grist Memorial. Not only will the Super Rods have a big event, the day will also be a State Points event for the Standard Saloons that has attracted some of Victoria’s best and fans of the ole’ 34 Ford body will be pleased that the Speedway Drivers Association of Victoria Hot Rods will also compete.

Mini Sprintcars, Formula 500s and Junior Formula 500s make for a terrific race meeting and with the event expected to finish in daylight and before 6pm, it’s a great event for families to get out to before heading home to the fireplace.

The Col Grist Memorial one of the longest standing races in the Super Rod class is an event that drivers want to claim to have won in their life and this weekend a stellar line-up will compete in the race to try and win this year’s version supported by family connection G & C Forestry. For some drivers in the field this could be their first Col Grist Memorial. The local South West Victoria grown class is extremely popular eight-cylinder powered racing.

Family members Billy Grist and Dane Court cannot wait to get down to business on Saturday and Jamie May, Neville Gange the Victorian champion and Michael Coad are sure to be at the pointy end of the field come feature time.

Tin-top racing is headlined by the Standard Saloon state points round and a handful of Victoria’s strongest competitors are signed on to compete. Daniel Stewart from Morwell and the currently number three ranked racer in the class leads Stephen Douglas, Rhys Lansdown, Hanna Domburg, Wayne Sheerman and Patrick Vuillermin into battle. Vuillermin a recent winner in Bairnsdale, Lansdown won this year in Nyora and Sheerman at Wangaratta and all three are sure to give Stewart a hard time at Mid-Western Speedway.

A small contingent of Formula 500’s has nominated this Saturday with Mat and Adam Turner, Jett Bell and Declan Robinson some drivers to follow for race fans. Formula 500’s also has a strong Junior contingent with a dozen race drivers competing. The field is complimented by New South Wales based racers down for the day along with locals such as Tyler Maggs, Chad Bell, Thyson & Jack Balcombe, Caleb & Jordy Langdon, and Holly Harris. The flying 500s are sure fire entertainment.

More eight-cylinder action on the show includes the Speedway Drivers Association of Victoria Hot Rods. Victorian champion Shannon Meakins heads the line up on the Hot Rods with Dean West, Phil Jenkins, Kali Hovey, and Russell Hovey amongst regular front runners that will challenge Meakins for victory.

Rounding out the action-packed day is the Mini Sprints with Jason Lynn last month’s winner once again leading the field. Ally Moore, Maureen Sell, Scott Burchett and Rahmon Rivero will all be keen to get one over Lynn on Saturday and take the win.

Mortlake Speedway Club would like to thank the following for their support.

Brooklyn Car Sales – Wendouree

Mortlake Roadhouse

Camperdown Truck & Ag

Gilberts Truck & Tractor Service – Camperdown

O’Leary Ag Contracting, Camperdown

PWS Fabrications – Geelong

The Tyre Factory – Warrnambool

West Vic Tyres – Mortlake

Olsson Timing Services

G & C Forestry

NOMINATIONS

SUPER RODS – COL GRIST MEMORIAL

Jamie Ackland – Mortlake 7

Jamie May – Warnambool 8

Dane Court – Hamilton 15

Billy Grist – Hamilton 23

Jacob Pitcher – Avalon 23

Rod Smith – Simpson 31

Neville Gange – Laang 56

Daniel Hookway – Laang 57

Michael Coad – Simpson 59

Tommy Marco – Avalon 67

Raedyn Marco – Avalon 75

Stan Marco Jnr – Avalon 77

Daniel Mills – Simpson 97

STANDARD SALOONS – STATE POINTS EVENT

Daniel Stewart – Victoria 3

Ashley Cormack – Bairnsdale 13

Robin Rundell – Portland 16

Tamara Rundell – Portland 17

Priscilla Grech – Redline 17

Sam Rundell – – Portland 24

Justin Crerar – Ballarat 29

Stephen Douglas – Nyora 44

Rhys Lansdown – Nyora 47

Steven Dadswell – Bairnsdale 47

Hanna Domburg – Portland 51

Wayne Sheerman – Alexandra 69

Dean Pederson – Mortlake 73

Patrick Vuillermin – Rosedale 88

Brent Clark – Portland 88

Jacob Head – Ballarat 95

SDAV HOT RODS – AGGREGATE EVENT

Shannon Meakins – Victoria 1

Phil Jenkins – 3

Dean West – 4

Chris Wilkes – 13

Kali Hovey – 22

Michael Lee 23

Eddie Ivermee – 24

Russell Hovey – 25

Gary Jose – 26

Glenn Lawless – 99

FORMULA 500s

Ben Telindert – Victoria 10

Lauren Bowen – Victoria 21

Mathew Turner – Victoria 32

Jett Bell – Victoria 42

Declan Robinson – Victoria 72

Owen Bulman – Victoria 79

Adam Turner – Victoria 83

JUNIOR FORMULA 500s

Mitchell Sanderson – Goulburn 3

Blake Matthews – New South Wales 17

Tyler Maggs – Victoria 24

Jac Laneyrie – New South Wales 33

Ky Young – New South Wales 38

Tyson Balcombe – Victoria 44

Holly Harris – Victoria 50

Jack Balcombe – Victoria 56

Caleb Langdon – Victoria 64

Max Bevan – Goulburn 68

Chad Bell – Victoria 69

Jordy Langdon – Victoria 76

Maddox Gibbs – Victoria 78

VSC MINI SPRNTS

Jason Lynn – Victoria 24

Ally Moore – Victoria 26

Maureen Sell – Victoria 27

Scott Burchett – Victoria 50

Rahmon Rivero – Victoria 62

