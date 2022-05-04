Michelin renews its support of both Porsche Sprint Challenge and Porsche Junior Programme

Michelin and Porsche announce prize pool for 2022 Junior Programme

The continued support and development of the best young drivers from around the Australasian region has been a key priority for both Michelin Australia and Porsche Cars Australia for several years now. The domestic collaboration has seen the initiative grow into benchmark driver development programme in the country and remain a vital feature of the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid.

For the 2022 season, Michelin will again be the Title Partner of Porsche Sprint Challenge Australia which gets underway at Round 1 of the national series at Sydney Motorsport Park from the 27-29 May. At the same time, the French tyre giant has announced that it will again support the Porsche Junior Development Programme offering eligible young drivers from the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series mentorship, support and training from the country’s leading sports professionals and coaches, as well as the opportunity to win their share of the $300,000 prize pool on offer.

The 2022 prize pool sees the top three Junior drivers from each Category, receive a set of Michelin competition tyres every round, while the top placed Junior driver at each round will also receive a complimentary entry for the round.

The Michelin Junior Champion – which will be awarded to the leading point scorer after round 6 of the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia season in August 2022 – will receive a trip to Germany to attend the Porsche Motorsport Night of Champions Dinner in December 2022. The main prize for the Michelin Junior drivers is to be nominated to attend the global Porsche Motorsport Junior Shootout to represent the Carrera Cup Australia.

The Junior Shootout continues to play a crucial role in the development of the best emerging talent from the Australasian region and is seen as the most proven pathway for talented drivers to progress to the highest level abroad. To be eligible for nomination all Carrera Cup drivers must commit to a full season, carry additional Michelin branding and be born within the following time frame: 30/11/1998-01/03/2005.

Cooper Murray was the Porsche Michelin Junior Australia Winner last year, earning PCA’s nomination to attend the Porsche Junior Shootout in Europe that year. Murray arrived prior to the Shootout to test drive the new 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car at Portimao Circuit in preparation for the Shootout and conducted a further two-day test session with Porsche Mobil1 Supercup Team, Martinet by Almeras, at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on the 20-21 November. The Victorian then finished on the podium at the final round of the Porsche Carrera Cup France Championship on the 22 – 24 October.

Martinet by Almeras is the same team which supported 2018 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Champion, Jaxon Evans, to second position overall in the Porsche Mobil1 Supercup Championship in 2021.

Other drivers that have progressed up the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid in recent years via the Australian Junior Programme, include the likes of Matt Campbell (Porsche factory driver), Nick Foster, Andre Heimgartner, Jordan Love and Cameron Hill, who have all gone on to succeed at the highest levels of the sport both locally and internationally.

QUOTES:

Barry Hay, Motorsport Manager, Porsche Cars Australia: “It’s fantastic to have our long term partner in Michelin join with us again and provide the crucial support needed for young talented athletes within this country. Both Michelin and Porsche are aligned in our passion for developing young athletes both on and off the track, which we have had great success in the past, and we are looking forward to continuing this support for the next batch of talented athletes coming through.

Hugo De-Boischevalier, Marketing Manager Oceania, Michelin Australia: “Porsche continues to be the go-to championship for drivers who are looking to further their career, either locally or internationally. The Junior Program is like no-other in terms of support and development from the Porsche team; with young drivers given the fantastic opportunity to round out their skills both on and off-track.”

“There is a genuine community feel within the whole Porsche pit lane, that has a strong alignment to our own values of respect, performance and helping people achieve their goals. Michelin Australia are excited to be supporting the Juniors again in 2022 and wish all the teams a successful season ahead.”

2022 Porsche Michelin Junior Programme drivers

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

Max Vidau – Tekworkx

Angelo Mouzouris – Sonic

Harri Jones – McElrea Racing

Christian Pancione – McElrea Racing

Ryan Suhle – SP Tools / EBM

Simon Fallon – Sonic

Jackson Walls – McElrea Racing

Callum Hedge – Team Porsche NZ / EBM

Bayley Hall – McElrea Racing

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge

Madeline Stewart – Team Porsche NZ

Lachlan Bloxsom – McElrea Racing

Tom Sargent – CHE Racing

Aron Shields – McElrea Racing

Ollie Shannon – Tigani Motorsport

Courtney Prince – Sonic

Ryan Wood – EBM

