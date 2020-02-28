Michelin has been voted “Tyre Manufacture of the Year” for the second consecutive year

Michelin kicks off 2020 with a bang at the Tyre Technology Expo in Hanover for the second year in a row by receiving the prestigious title of Tyre Manufacturer of the Year, a first since the award was created in 2008.

Awarded by a panel of industry experts, bringing together professionals from tyre manufacturers, car manufacturers, universities and industrial researchers, the Manufacturer of the Year Award recognises the work of Michelin’s teams, making it possible to offer ever more accessible, efficient, innovative and sustainable products and services. Michelin continues to successfully meet these four challenges simultaneously by designing tyres that offer ever higher levels of safety, both when they are new, and after several years and thousands of kilometres of use.

This award recognises Michelin’s progress in terms of performance over the life of its products, and the Group’s conviction of the need to test tyres in used condition; a conviction now shared by the industry and the European legislator who will make these tests compulsory in 2024.

With the Tyre Technology Innovation Award, Uptis continues its harvest of awards

In continuation of the many prestigious prizes awarded in 2019, Uptis, the ‘airless’ tyre developed by Michelin, receives the Tyre Technology 2020 Innovation Award.

Since the Uptis prototype was revealed in 2019, it has been rewarded once again for its exceptional technological advances. Eliminating any risk of punctures, Uptis offers considerable advantages which will make it possible to offer greater peace of mind to motorists during their car journeys. In addition it will give fleet managers and professionals the opportunity to optimize the productivity of their business, and considerable savings can be made in terms of materials, which will therefore reduce waste for the benefit of sustainable mobility.

Speaking about the awards, Florent Menegaux, CEO of the Michelin Group, said: “It is a great honor for us to receive the Tyre Manufacturer of the Year Award for the second year in a row, a first in the history of these award. Combined with the Innovation Award for Uptis, these two prestigious titles reward the Group’s strategic directions. This is obviously a source of immense pride for us all at Michelin, but also a clear demonstration of the relevance of the action plans we have made, both in terms of innovation and sustainable mobility.”

