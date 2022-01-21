McFadden survives the McHugh challenge and a blackout

Pither relieved after rollercoaster ride to Supercars return
VIDEO: Blackout abruptly halts Sprintcar race
Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge calendar released
Skaife ‘immensely proud’ to be guiding Supercars
Herta not disappointed to miss out on F1 berth
COTA resurfaced after MotoGP complaints
Ogier, Loeb duke it out in opening night of WRC season
Miller to miss Ducati launch after catching COVID
Albert Park resurfacing complete
Piastri becomes two-time Sir Jack Brabham Award winner
Set in stone: The 2022 Supercars grid in full