McFadden off to the perfect Super Series start

Warrnambool resident James McFadden captured his second main event win this week as he led all 25 laps to win the 2021 Presidents Cup at the Avalon Raceway, an event that doubled as the opening round of the 7 Round Speedway Australia Sprintcar Super Series. In the process McFadden collected maximum points for leading the most laps and recording the fastest lap of the main event, a mark he set on the opening lap.

Following the heat races James McFadden topped the points chart, courtesy of being third in his qualifying group and a third and a second placing in his heats, and therefore started the final on the pole. Former Classic Champion Corey McCullagh lined up alongside with Jamie Veal, Darren Mollenoyux, Grant Anderson, Matt Egel, Daniel Pestka and Jack Lee completing the first five rows.

On the start McFadden got the jump and he would lead the opening lap, but the caution would be out on lap 2 as a tangle in turn saw David Murcott, Jock Goodyer and Jack Lee end their race early.

On the restart McFadden led away from McCullagh but Veal would quickly make his way to second getting by McCullagh. Lap 5 would see the last caution of the race as Marcus Dumesny spun while running in ninth. From this point it was all McFadden from Veal although the final podium position would change hands Mollenoyux would get the better of McCullagh. Matt Egel was the best of the interstaters as he recorded a top five result ahead of Grant Anderson. Marcus Dumesny would storm back to seventh with Brock Hallett, Robbie Farr and Brett Milburn, who collected the bonus points as the Hard Charger, completing the top 10.

With the 32-car field being divided into three seeded heat groups Time Trials saw three individual Fast Time Qualifiers with Jack Lee (11.727), Corey McCullagh (11.699) and Brock Hallett (11.865) all pacing their respective groups.

The opening round of heats saw the fastest drivers from qualifying line-up at the front of the field with Australian Champion Jamie Veal, Corey McCullagh and Matt Egel claiming heat wins. Round 2 saw the fields completely inverted with Marcus Dumesny, Jock Goodyer and Brett Milburn all greeting the chequered flag first.

Drivers from four different states managed to transfer into the feature event from the caution riddled 15-lap Last Chance Qualifier, with Jock Goodyer (Tas), Jessie Attard (NSW), Ryan Jones (SA) and Brett Milburn (Vic) tagging onto the back of the 18-car A-Main line-up. For Jones transferring into the main event was a great result as he was late into the starting lane after changing a steering box.

Round 2 of the Sprintcar Super Series will be at the Borderline Speedway at Mount Gambier on Thursday January 21, 2020 as it doubles as the prestigious Kings Challenge.

Presidents Cup – Avalon Raceway, Lara, Victoria – A-Main Results – 1. W17 James McFadden, 2. A1 Jamie Veal, 3. V3 Darren Mollenoyux, 4. V90 Corey McCullagh, 5. S52 Matt Egel, 6. V37 Grant Anderson, 7. N47 Marcus Dumesny, 8. S13 Brock Hallett, 9. V88 Robbie Farr, 10. V68 Brett Milburn, 11. S63 Ryan Jones, 12. S27 Daniel Pestka, 13. S19 Brad Keller, 14. N53 Jessie Attard, 15. V2 Domain Ramsay, DNF. T22 Jock Goodyer, DNF. S97 David Murcott, DNF. V25 Jack Lee.

Lap Leaders – W17 James McFadden Lap 1 – 25

Sprintcar Super Series Points after Round 1 (Top 10 of 32): 1. W17 James McFadden 156 points, 2. A1 Jamie Veal 146, 3. V3 Darren Mollenoyux 144, 4. V90 Corey McCullagh 142, 5. S52 Matt Egel 140, 6. V37 Grant Anderson 138, 7. N47 Marcus Dumesny 136, 8. S13 Brock Hallett 134, 9. V88 Robbie Farr 132, 10. V68 Brett Milburn 132.

