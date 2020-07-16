McAlister brothers set for new season

After a busy off-season, the two car, Goulburn-based Mick & Joes Racing team is ready for the resumption of speedway racing around Australia once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Its two drivers, second-generation racers – Damien and Craig McAlister – are chomping at the bit to get back behind the wheel of their Holden Commodores that race in the Production Sedan division – one of the fastest growing speedway divisions in the country, and indeed locally.

The plan is to race close to 15 events throughout the 2020-21 season from their Goulburn base with the main event being the National Title over the Easter Weekend (April 2-4, 2021) at Kingaroy Speedway in Queensland.

The season for the McAlister brothers will also include events at the ACT Speedway in Canberra, the New South Wales Title, Victorian Title, and the Harbour City Hustle at Sydney’s Valvoline Raceway – and events locally at Goulburn Speedway.

“I’m really looking forward to the new season getting underway, especially since last season was cut short due to the Coronavirus outbreak,” enthused Damien McAlister.

Throughout their respective careers, the brothers have had strong performances at State and National Titles with Damien winning the 2017 NSW Production Sedan Title. They admit though, that at National level, converting to a result is the aim this season:

“One of my goals for the season ahead is to run at the front of the field on a more consistent basis, and that’s Craig’s goal, too,” Damien McAlister said.

“In recent seasons, we have shown front-running speed at major events, which includes National Titles, but we haven’t been able to convert that speed into results.”

Damien McAlister will start the season with an upgraded VY Holden Commodore. He recently sold his previous race car and has spent the off-season preparing the new one. Craig McAlister will be lining up in a VE Holden Commodore.

The duo has received plenty of local support in Goulburn from assistance on the mechanical side underneath the bonnet, through to bodywork and upgrading their liveries.

“Although last season was cut short, on the positive side of things, it’s given our team more time to prepare our race cars for the new season,” Craig McAlister observed.

“I’m really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of a new era with the VE Holden Commodore and developing it throughout the season.”

This will be Craig’s 10th year racing, while Damien started racing in 1997, both following their father Brian, who raced for over 20 years.

The boys are excited by where the Production Sedan division is headed locally, with around 15 cars registered to race in and around their area. Nationally, the division is continuing to grow in popularity due to its close, exciting racing and several new younger drivers coming into it.

“The Production Sedan class has never been stronger, and we now have 15 registered cars in the local area, so that certainly bodes well for this season and it’s all very exciting for everyone,” enthused Damien McAlister.

In other exciting news for the Mick & Joes Racing team, for the season ahead, they have expanded into a three-car team. The latest team addition is Damien’s 12-year-old son, Toby, who is stepping into the Junior Sedan class aboard an ex Ardie Jonic Daihatsu Charade.

Outside of racing, the McAlister’s work in the family business – Mick & Joes – which only recently took on the Goulburn Tyrepower franchise. This has brought added pressure in terms of getting the cars together while also running the business.

While there is no official re-start date for the Australian speedway season, it is hoped announcements will be imminent. Regardless, all going well, it is expected the sport will resume in its traditional October starting period and will go throughout the summer months.

Damien’s Sponsors

Atlantic Oils

Mastercraft Tires

Down Under Graphics

Goulburn Engine Centre

ProAuto Panel & Paint

Powertune Digital

Craig’s Sponsors

Maxxis Tyres

Warren Gay Race Engines

Campton Graphics

Joint Team Sponsors

Jakes Performance

GW Racing

Custom Chant

Mick & Joes Tyrepower

Tyrepower Australia

To keep up to date with Damien and Craig McAlister and their team’s racing activities, LIKE them Facebook by searching Mick & Joes Racing.