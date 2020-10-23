Matt Campbell part of eleven Porsche 911 GT3 R car attack for 24 Hours of Spa

Porsche and its experienced customer teams contest the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps with a large contingent. A total of eleven 911 GT3 R will fight for the prestigious overall victory on the challenging “Ardennes rollercoaster”. This makes Porsche the most strongly represented manufacturer at the tradition-steeped event in Belgium. The endurance classic is renowned as the world’s greatest GT3 race and counts towards two of this season’s championships: the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC). Dinamic Motorsport, GPX Racing, Herberth Motorsport, KCMG as well as Rowe Racing each field a pair of Weissach-developed GT3 racing cars, with Frikadelli Racing campaigning one. Porsche brand ambassador Timo Bernhard is one of the driver crew in Frikadelli’s GT3 R. Porsche supports its partners with engineers, consultants and a dozen works drivers plus two Young Professionals. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 24-hour race is contested three months later than originally planned and without spectators at the track.

The race

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is located in the far east of Belgium close to the German border. Opened in 1921, the 7.004-kilometre racetrack features 21 corners and undulates through the Walloon countryside – thus it has been dubbed the “Ardennes rollercoaster”. Fast passages like Raidillon/Eau Rouge and Blanchimont are as notoriously famous as the La Source hairpin at the end of the start-finish straight. The inaugural 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps was held in 1924, at that time on a 14.863-kilometre course between the towns of Malmedy, Francorchamps and Stavelot. In 1979, the race was held for the first time on the then new Formula 1 circuit. Porsche has celebrated seven overall victories in the long and illustrious history of the endurance classic for GT vehicles. Last year’s winner was the 911 GT3 R fielded by GPX Racing with works drivers Michael Christensen (Denmark), Kévin Estre (France) and Richard Lietz (Austria) at the wheel.

An overview of the Porsche teams and drivers

Eleven Porsche 911 GT3 R, six customer teams and a total of 36 racing drivers: This is by now the largest line-up of the Stuttgart sports car manufacturer at the 24-hour race in the Ardennes. Six vehicles can earn points towards the manufacturer’s classification in the IGTC: In addition to Frikadelli Racing’s No. 22 car, a nine-eleven from Dinamic Motorsport (#56), GPX Racing (#12), Herberth Motorsport (#991), KCMG (#47) and Rowe Racing (#98) are among the nominated racing cars. At the event in Spa-Francorchamps, the vehicles and their crews will receive points for the IGTC and the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup after six, twelve and 24 hours.

Pro classification

GPX Racing (Porsche 911 GT3 R #12)

Matt Campbell (Australia), Patrick Pilet, Mathieu Jaminet (both France)

KCMG (Porsche 911 GT3 R #21)

Edoardo Liberati (Italy), Josh Burdon (Australia), Alexandre Imperatori (Switzerland)

Frikadelli Racing Team (Porsche 911 GT3 R #22)

Timo Bernhard (Germany), Dennis Olsen (Norway), Frédéric Makowiecki (France)

GPX Racing (Porsche 911 GT3 R #40)

Romain Dumas (France), Louis Delétraz (Switzerland), Thomas Preining (Austria)

KCMG (Porsche 911 GT3 R #47)

Michael Christensen (Denmark), Richard Lietz (Austria), Kévin Estre (France)

Dinamic Motorsport (Porsche 911 GT3 R #54)

Matteo Cairoli (Italy), Christian Engelhart, Sven Müller (both Germany)

Rowe Racing (Porsche 911 GT3 R #98)

Nick Tandy (Great Britain), Earl Bamber (New Zealand), Laurens Vanthoor (Belgium)

Rowe Racing (Porsche 911 GT3 R #99)

Dirk Werner (Germany), Julien Andlauer (France), Klaus Bachler (Austria)

Silver Cup classification

Dinamic Motorsport (Porsche 911 GT3 R #56)

Andrea Rizzoli (Italy), Adrien de Leener (Belgium), Mikkel O. Pedersen (Denmark), Cédric Sbirrazzuoli (Monaco)

Pro-Am Cup classification

Herberth Motorsport (Porsche 911 GT3 R #991)

Daniel Allemann (Switzerland), Ralf Bohn, Robert Renauer, Alfred Renauer (all Germany)

Am-Cup classification

Herberth Motorsport (Porsche 911 GT3 R #918)

Marco Seefried, Jürgen Häring, Michael Joos (all Germany), Dimitrios Konstantinou (Greece)

24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – all outright Porsche wins:

2019 Lietz / Christensen / Estre (Porsche 911 GT3 R)

2010 Dumas / Bergmeister / Ragginger / Henzler (Porsche 911 GT3 RSR)

2003 Ortelli / Lieb / Dumas (Porsche 911 GT3 RSR)

1993 C. Fittipaldi / Jarier / Alzen (Porsche 911 RSR)

1969 Chasseuil / Ballot-Léna (Porsche 911)

1968 Kremer / Kelleners / Kauhsen (Porsche 911)

1967 Gaban / Van Assche (Porsche 911)

The schedule (all times CEST/from Sunday CET)

Friday, 23 October

05:30 – 06:00 pm: Warm-up

06:20 – 06:50 pm: Super Pole

Saturday, 24 October

03:30 pm: Start 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

Sunday, 25 October

02:30 pm: Finish 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

Live streaming of the event

The 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps takes off on 24 October at 3.30 pm (CEST). The classic can be viewed for free via live streaming on www.intercontinentalgtchallenge.com.