Mark Brame Leads the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship after 2 Rounds

When Round 3 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park for a Day/Night event on Saturday June 25, current pointscore leader on 88 points, Mark Brame, will have a number of his closest competitors in the pointscore expecting to make him race even harder to earn his championship points.

Mark has taken out four wins in the six races so far this year over the first two rounds of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, and with equal points awarded to Class 1 (Radical SR3) and Class 2 (Stohr, West, Juno, Radical SR8, etc), Mark is now occupying the top of the outright 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales pointscore.

Mark has an extensive racing pedigree that goes back to the late 1990’s driving cars from Suzuki Swifts and Subaru Imprezas and Porsche Cups in Production and GT events at Bathurst 12 Hour and 24 Hour, and the Sandown 500, as well as many other State and National level race meetings.

After a period of a few years during which Mark raced only occasionally, Mark then appeared unexpectedly at a State Championship event at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2018 in a Radical SR3, the first time Mark had competed in an uncompromised racing car that had no roof.

Mark instantly was racing in the front pack of the Radical SR3 drivers.

Mark and his Radical SR3, then went into Supersports hibernation as quickly as he had appeared, reappearing nearly two years later at Round 1 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship at Wakefield Park in February. At least one regular front running New South Wales Superports competitor was wary of Mark’s speed, noting his competitive results in 2018.

Mark has certainly lived up to his pedigree with his four wins so far in the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship, which included a clean-sweep of class wins, as well as racing for the outright lead in the treacherously wet and dark Trophy race, at Round 2 at Sydney Motorsport Park in April.

Mark will be facing stiffer competition at Round 3 of the 2022 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Championship At Sydney Motorsport Park on June 25, with his closest Class 1 competitors, Steve Shiels (who is a former fast New South Wales Camaro Sports Sedan competitor, as well as dad to TCR/Porsche Cup/FIAT Sports Sedan/Radical SR3 racer, Brad), Jonathon Canavan, and 2020 Industrie Clothing New South Wales Supersports Champion, Stephen Champion, undertaking a concerted effort to find some additional speed in their quest to reduce the pointscore to Mark.

In addition, Peter White, in his First Neon Radial SR8, who is closest to Mark in the pointscore with 85 points, and reigning Supersports Champion, Darren Barlow with his Garth Walden Racing prepared Stohr WF1, next on 79 points, both feeling the need to win in their Class 2 cars to stay in touch with Mark.

The New South Wales Supersports competitors will be throwing their garage doors open at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 25 and will welcome anyone who wants to learn more about the Supersports cars – how they are just about the fastest closed wheel cars racing in Australia – and the competition.

For anyone interested in joining the New South Wales Supersports for the day and the night races, please contact Darren Barlow on 0439 044 128, or go to the New South Wales Supersports Facebook page and PM. New South Wales Supersports will provide tickets for you.

Everyone is welcome.