Marco Jansen adds AMH Automotive Group Rally of the Bay to his bucket list

The Central Queensland pairing of Marco Jansen and Cameron McIntosh are making an epic 19-hour journey to compete at the AMH Automotive Group Rally of the Bay.

Jansen has been competing in rally events for many years, starting in a Golf Mark 1 and progressing through VW competition cars until purchasing his current car, an ex-works VW Polo. Having now owned this car for several years and with work commitments that have kept him out of the driver’s seat, the Rockhampton driver is keen to get back into racing.

After putting the VW Polo back together and desperately needing a rally inspired rush of adrenalin, the goal of getting to the AMH Automotive Group Rally of the Bay was set.

“I’ve travelled through the Batemans Bay area over recent years,” Jansen said. “I’ve serviced for other competitors at rally events, so I’ve definitely put the Rally of the Bay high on my bucket list of things to do.”

“The quality of the roads used for the rally, plus the organisation of the event itself and the general comradery helped me make up my mind that I wanted to do it,” Jansen said.

The horrendous end of 2019 and terrible start to 2020, with fires, rain and COVID having a huge impact on people in the area, this was the ideal chance to give back and at the same time get some competitive miles under his belt.

“We’ve got a few extra challenges in the way for us having to travel all the way down from Central Queensland. For us to attend the event and be able to meet all the restrictions related to COVID, like social distancing, border securities, plus all the systems and controls put in place by the rally organisers hasn’t really dampened my enthusiasm at all,” Jansen said.

“Even with all these new requirements to rally, it isn’t putting me off at all. Bring on the AMH Automotive Group Rally of the Bay 2020.” Jansen said as he packed ready for the long drive to Batemans Bay.

Teaming up with co-driver Cameron McIntosh, from Gladstone in Central Queensland, the team are looking forward to some good roads, tall stories, and great competition.

The AMH Automotive Group Rally of the Bay will be held on Saturday the 4th of July in Batemans Bay, NSW.