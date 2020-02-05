Marc and Jessie Murphy take on new role as Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 ambassadors

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) has named Marc & Jessie Murphy as one half of the stellar Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 Ambassador line-up. The popular Melbourne-based couple will commence their exciting new roles at the first official event on the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 calendar at the glamorous season launch event; Glamour on the Grid, taking place on Wednesday 11 March.

Marc as a national sporting identity and celebrated powerhouse player at the Carlton Football Club and Jessie as a successful business woman, model and lifestyle blogger, have cemented their love for Melbourne and the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix.

Having attended the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix for the past 6 years together and previously living in the magnificent Albert Park suburb, Marc & Jessie are looking forward to experiencing all that the 25th year celebration of the race in Melbourne has to offer.

“It is an absolute privilege to be a part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix family in 2020 as it celebrates its 25th year in Melbourne. The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is such an iconic event and as the season opener for Formula 1 racing globally, all eyes are on Melbourne as we kick things off in style. The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix prides itself on delivering a high calibre event with a broad offering across racing, culture, hospitality and style and we are both excited and proud to be on-board in 2020,” Jessie Murphy, Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 Ambassador.

As well as the Glamour on the Grid event, the couple will be stepping out for the Official Welcome at Government House in addition to being present on-track at Albert Park for all four race days, showcasing their impressive racing style and bubbly personality as they join F1® and motorsport fans alike to celebrate the 25th running of the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne at Albert Park.

As regulars at the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Marc & Jessie will feel right at home and will be exploring all that the event has to offer including M-Lane (a unique laneway-inspired experience featuring Melbourne’s premier food trucks, extreme street art and live music), entertainment via the AusGP Sessions on the main stage and the gateway to the Paddock Club, The Lounge.

“It is so awesome to be involved in the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, I always watch F1 on TV and attend as many days as possible when it is here in Australia. We used to live around the corner in Albert Park, and Melbourne has such an electric atmosphere at this time of year, it is great to be a part of it,” Marc Murphy, Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 Ambassador.

The Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix brings the best of Melbourne, racing and culture together in one melting pot of high-octane experiences that are like nothing else on the planet.