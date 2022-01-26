Macedo versus Australia in Midget title showdown

AlphaTauri’s 2022 launch date set
KTM hits back at Ducati criticism over young MotoGP rider contracts
Alpine the latest to confirm F1 2022 release
Late call-up adds to Australian contingent at Daytona 24 Hour
Grosjean sets seven-podium target for 2022
Stan Sport secures Formula E broadcast rights
PremiAir Racing confirms Brisbane HQ, seeking staff
Honda confirms Marquez for Sepang MotoGP test
Miami Formula 1 circuit taking shape
McLaughlin, Murphy excited to see Lawson rise to the top
Technical boss reveals weaknesses of 2021 McLaren F1 car