Lots of racing at Rushworth as speedway returns in the Goulburn Valley

The Goulburn Valley Auto Club hosts a huge Speedway event this Saturday with club class action supporting the visiting Hot Rods, Grand Prix Midgets, and Goulburn Ovens Sedan Association racers. Big events on the programme include the Ironbark Classic for the Grand Prix Midgets and the Col Young Memorial honouring a fine supporter of Goulburn Valley racing the late Col Young in which members of the Goulburn Ovens Sedan Association are all trying to win.

Justin Brockley once again the last winner in Goulburn Ovens Sedan racing is the guy to beat. He has put Ross Maclean to the test this season and is keen to continue his winning ways however Maclean would like to reverse his fortunes. Mal Bassett, Wayde Little, Stuart Balins, the returning Mitch Watts, and Mal Bassett are just some of the competitors to watch in the battle for the Col Young Memorial trophy.

Grand Prix Midget racing returns with the Goulburn Valley area represented by the likes of Jack Ward, Alex Myers-Hudson, Shawn Perry, and Terry Brown. Ash Booker and Chris Fowler from out of town are the two-gun drivers in Victoria currently and everybody else will have exceptionally well to take the win and bragging rights over the two top guns.

Speedway Drivers Association of Victoria Hot Rod drivers return to Rushworth having just competed for two days last weekend in Bairnsdale. Shannon Meakins and Phil Jenkins both took wins last weekend and are keen for more, whilst Dean West, Eddie Ivermee and Kali Hovey will also be pressing for victory. Jade Ewart from Swan Hill gives fans somebody to cheer for that lives north of the Melbourne Western suburbs.

Almost twenty Sports Sedans will compete in club racing for that class. Bradin Claridge Lucas Conder, Jaidyn Dredge, Jay Nicolaisen, Rob Lock, Corey Knox, Felicity Roycroft, Kayla Knox, and David Barrie are some drivers to keep your eye on. The class should produce terrific action for the fans.

For local club classes Bevan Hutchins is keen to take the win this weekend in the Goulburn Valley Open Saloons. He will have to get around the track faster than Keith Simmonds, Mark Bergman, Scott, Daniel and Matt Smith and Marc Hanson amongst others. Tyler Gahan returns to the seat as does Aaron Bacon whose been racing open wheelers in recent months.

The Ladies racing this weekend will include some tough competitors including, Renah Pollard, Casey and Rhiannon Alexander, Kelly Lamb, and Nicole Gapes. Some newer names in the list will hopefully see some more local racers on a regular basis in the Ladies.

Shane Hutchins, Geoff Lee, Jack Houlahan, and Warren Alexander are just some the competitors to watch in the local Production Sedan class. Lee returned to racing this year and Houlahan is on the improve as he continues to develop. Hutchins has long been in the top end of the Production Sedan field results.

Rounding out all the classes this weekend is the Junior Sedans. Connor and Ty Claridge race locally once again up against Anthony Hanson, Keiden Britton, and Caleb Simmonds. Picking a winner this weekend is a difficult task.

All the action begins at 4pm on and enquiries can be made to 0491 680 977.

Spectator admission costs are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of twelve are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.

Goulburn Valley Auto Club is proudly supported by,

Automotive Super Balance – Shepparton

1 Stop Construction Group P/L – Kyabram

Be Seen Signs

Claridge House Removalists

Maxam Printing – Shepparton

Midland Contactors (Earthmoving) – Bendigo

RDI Mobile Mechanical Services

Rod Wild Auto Electric Services – Shepparton

Rushworth Criterion Hotel

Rushworth Rural Services

Ward Bros – Rochester

WG Panels – Rochester

COL YOUNG MEMORIAL for GOS SEDANS

(GOULBURN OVENS SEDAN ASSOCIATION supported event)

Wayde Little – Corowa 9

David Walton – Corowa 15

Robbie Miller – Corowa 18

Stuart Balins – Corowa 22

Ross Maclean – Corowa 27

Mitch Watts – Corowa 34

Daryl Joosten – Corowa 46

Justin Brockley – Corowa 52

Mal Bassett – Corowa 66

Steve McDonald – Leeton 72

Sid Davey – Corowa 94

GRAND PRIX MIDGETS IRONBARK CLASSIC

Jack Ward – Victoria 4

Daniel Meredith – Victoria 8

Mark Blackeby – Victoria 10

Alex Myers-Hudson – Victoria 11

Chris Fowler – Victoria 13

Matt Kamolins – Victoria 22

Alex Gouveia – Victoria 32

Paul Perry – Victoria 33

Shawn Ward – Victoria 44

Ashley Booker – Victoria 50

Travis Florrimell – Victoria 81

Terry Brown – Victoria 88

SDAV HOT RODS – THUNDER DOWN UNDER SERIES ROUND

Shannon Meakins – 1

Phil Jenkins – 3

Dean West – 4

Eddie Ivermee – 6

Jade Ewart – 15

Kali Hovey – 22

Tony Green – 34

Stuey Robinson – 36

VSC SPORTS SEDANS

Bradin Claridge – Goulburn Valley 8

Lucas Conder – Ballarat 9

Kasey Ferguson – Laang 11

Jaidyn Dredge – Bendigo 13

Malcolm Knight – Nagambie 18

Michael Knight – Nagambie 20

Jay Nicolaisen – Wangaratta 34

Warren Alexander – Nagambie 37

Rob Lock – Bendigo 42

Kevin Apps – Daylesford 46

Kayla Knox – Redline 68

Shaqkira Blake – Ballarat 66

Corey Knox – Goulburn Valley 67

Matt Callanan – Goulburn Valley 78

Felicity Roycroft – Wangaratta 82

David Barrie – Colac 83

Chelsea Hodge – Bendigo 95

Pauline/Albert Fell – Daylesford 97

GV OPEN SALOONS

Bevan Hutchins – Goulburn Valley 18

Stewart Knight – Goulburn Valley 23

Mark Bergman – Goulburn Valley 31

Keith Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 38

Justin Hampton – Goulburn Valley 44

Aaron Bacon – Goulburn Valley 54

Scott Smith – Goulburn Valley 58

Daniel Smith – Goulburn Valley 59

Tyler Gahan – Goulburn Valley 60

Matt Smith – Goulburn Valley 61

Greg Knight – Goulburn Valley 112

Marc Hanson – Goulburn Valley 119

GV LADIES’ SALOONS

Bree Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Renah Pollard – Goulburn Valley 13

Natalie Anderson – Goulburn Valley 48

Casey Alexander – Goulburn Valley 64

Sarah Knox – Goulburn Valley 69

Kelly Lamb – Goulburn Valley 77

Nicole Gapes – Goulburn Valley 84

Rhiannon Alexander – Goulburn Valley 137

GV JUNIOR SEDANS

Connor Claridge – Goulburn Valley 5

Ty Claridge – Goulburn Valley 8

Anthony Hanson – Goulburn Valley 19

Leah/Caleb Simmonds – Goulburn Valley 38

Carley Smith – Goulburn Valley 58

Keiden Britton – Goulburn Valley 141

GV PRODUCTION SEDANS

Geoff Lee – Goulburn Valley 5

Jordan Tambyn – Goulburn Valley 9

Shane Hutchins – Goulburn Valley 10

Jye Sanders – Goulburn Valley 37

Warren Alexander – Goulburn Valley 64

Jack Houlahan – Goulburn Valley 96

