Lots of local stars this weekend at Rushworth Speedway

This Saturday night Rushworth Speedway fires up after the New Years break with the first show of the year 2020 and the spotlight will be on the Ironbark Classic for Grand Prix Midgets, the Paul Benton Memorial for Goulburn Valley Sedans and the visiting Dirt Modified V8’ss, whilst the Ladies and the Junior Sedans will also provide great entertainment for motorsport fans.
The Ironbark Classic supported by ‘Super Balance Automotive in Shepparton’ has attracted sixteen cars with a handful of New South Wales registered competitors entering the show. Interestingly three of the NSW drivers have family connections to the Goulburn Valley Paul & Trevor Perry and David Bacon and they will be keen to impress locally. Several the Victorian registered competitors also have their connections to the area with Shepparton’s Alex Myers and Mooroopna raised Lisa Chalcraft amongst front runners from the Garden State. Expect Chris Fowler from Geelong, Jason Crawford from Melbourne’s East and Travis Florrimell from Melbourne’s West to be at the front of the field come the end of the night.
The 1000cc motorbike engine powered machines use every inch of the track and are entertaining in such a great field.
The Paul Benton Memorial for Goulburn Valley Sedans honours a former club President of the Goulburn Valley Auto Club. Long time members of the club still remember Paul and his hard work at the venue and his memory holds a very important place in the history of the club. Competitors from the Open and Production classes compete together to determine the Paul Benton Memorial winners.
Of the entrants Peter Welch, Jay Nicolaisen, Adam Box and Leigh Jeffery have been in and amongst their classes best results for the season so far and the Open Saloon champion Garry Gapes and the likes of Scott Smith cannot be dismissed from the results either. Box on paper, especially if the track has a bit of juice in it come feature time. Nicolaisen though is very hard to hold back on a slicker track.
The visiting Dirt Modifieds also have a Goulburn Valley and surrounds flavour with Darren Tindal a former Goulburn Valley club President in amongst the field along with Stephen Hopkins. Some other drivers that are adopted locals include Zeke Edwards and Stephen Lodwick. They will have their work cut out for them though with Daryl Hickson considered the strongest competitor that has entered on Saturday night. Hickson and fellow Mornington Peninsula running mate Michael Ardley will make things difficult for any local victory.
Kelly Lamb, Belinda Chalcraft and Felicity Roycroft lead the Ladies entrants and the racing should be close with victory hard fought, picking an overall winner is a tough proposition whilst in the Junior Sedans Bradin Claridge is the favourite there.
All the action begins at 4pm and enquiries can be made to 0409 386 805
Spectator admission costs are Adults $20, Aged Pensioners $15, Kids ages 12 to 16 $10 each whilst children under the age of 12 are free. A family of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $50 on a family ticket.
‘SUPER BALANCE AUTOMOIVE’ IRONBARK CLASSIC FOR GRAND PRIX MIDGETS
Janelle Saville – NSW 2
Gary Bowyer – NSW 5
Paul Perry – NSW 33
David Bacon – NSW 36
Trevor Perry – NSW 55
Chris Carr – Victoria 3
Mark Blackeby – Victoria 10
Alex Myers – Victoria 11
Chris Fowler – Victoria 13
Lisa Chalcraft – Victoria 15
Jason Crawford – Victoria 50
Sean Denning – Victoria 52
Luke Stanley – Victoria 78
Travis Florrimell – Victoria 81
Terry Brown – Victoria 88
V8 DIRT MODIFIEDS
Darren Tindal – Victoria 4
Stephen Lodwick – Victoria 5
Stephen Hopkins – Victoria 8
Zeke Edwards – Victoria 21
Michael Ardley – Victoria 59
Daryl Hickson – Victoria 92
Ben Hodge – Victoria 93
PAUL BENTON MEMORIAL GV SEDANS
Garry Gapes – Open Saloon 1
Leigh Jeffery – Production Sedan 1
Peter Welch – 8
Bevan Hutchins – 18
Chelsea Hodge – 25
Braiden Simmonds – 26
Adam Box – 27
Luke Warren – 30
Mark Bergman – 31
Jay Nicolaisen – 34
Troy Britton – 41
Wayne Gilsenan – 53
Scott Smith – 58
Daniel Smith – 59
Matt Smith – 61
Warren Alexander – 64
Josh Beattie – 72
Paul Lamb – 73
Matt Callanan – 78
Gregory Knight – 112
Stewart Knight – 123
Jaiden McCann – 139
GV LADIES SALOONS
Kelly Lamb – 2
Belinda Chalcraft – 15
Jas Bergman – 36
Rhiannon Alexander – 64
Felicity Roycroft – 65
Nicole Gapes – 84
Renah Pollard – 131
Pauline Martin – 135
Leanne Hodge – 144
GV JUNIOR SEDANS
Connor Claridge – 7
Jorden Simmonds – 20
Keiden Britton – 41
Delton Britton – 41
Bradin Claridge – 44
Zachary Martin – 135
Ends Release.