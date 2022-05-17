Logue and Borkowski win featured events at Drouin Speedway

This past Sunday Drouin Speedway held its second last meeting of the current season with the annual Ladies Standard Saloon feature and a Wingless Sprint feature the main events for fans to enjoy, local club member Jemima Borkowski won the Ladies event, her biggest result to date and Morwell based Wingless Sprint racer Wayne Logue proved to strong in the feature event and collected $500.

The annual Wingless Sprint feature event produced three different winners on the way to the feature event with Ricky Mills, Lloyd Bahr and local club member Travis Evans all taking a win. Morwell racer Wayne Logue would then win the final in front of Mills, Kim Loong-Gosling, West Gippsland local Scott Irons and Michael Loxton.

Three separate winners in the Ladies Standard Saloon heats set up an exciting feature race final after Ash Wilson, Dette Miles and Jemima Borkowski took wins. Borkowski went on to claim the win leading every lap to defeat Latrobe Valley’s Sharlene Laidlaw, rookie driver Michelle George, Maddi Miles, and Erin Mitchell.

In the Unlimited Sedan Victorian Lucky Sevens series action after three different heat race winners earlier in qualifying that included Johnny Young, Drouin’s Daryl Nicolson, and Anthony McKean, it would be McKean who would go on to victory over Nicolson, Troy Hutchison, and Travis Ramsdale.

Victorian champion Jacob Vuillermin from Traralgon won two of his three qualifying heats in Standard Saloons with Jeff Blencowe, Leigh Gooding, Andrew Miles, and Mark Miles all winning one of their three qualifiers. Vuillermin then led every lap in the final to take the class victory in front of Mark Miles, Blencowe, Chris Miles, and Andrew Miles.

Brothers Harry and Owen Cecil won two heats each in Junior Standard Saloons qualifying whilst Nathan Miles and Beau Stuchbery took a win apiece. The feature event result finished with Harry in front of Owen, then Stuchbery, Deon Fythe and Breanna Walker.

Media written by Speedcafe contributor DMT Sports Media – Dean Thompson