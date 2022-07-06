Lock and Load Transport tied down with Rally Queensland

This year’s Accent Benchtops Rally Queensland has welcomed another major supporter, with Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems taking on naming rights for the Rally Village incorporating the Service Park.

The Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems Rally Village will again be located at the Gympie Showgrounds, with a huge range of activities for rally spectators and the wider Gympie community to enjoy as the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship round comes to Queensland.

Held on 22 – 24 July, Accent Benchtops Rally Queensland will showcase the Gympie region to the motorsport world, with the best rally drivers from across the country ready to tackle the event in just a few short few weeks.

The Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems Rally Village will house all rally crews and cars during the event, with crews returning to the venue at specific intervals throughout the event to repair and tune their rally machines.

While crews are competing on stage, the Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems Rally Village will host a range of free activities for everyone to enjoy, including the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship Hub. More activations will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Hosts of the event, Brisbane Sporting Car Club, were thrilled to welcome Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems as the latest event partner and BSCC President Dominic Corkeron was excited to welcome this great name to the event.

“We are ecstatic to have Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems on board as the naming rights partner of our Rally Village,” Corkeron said.

“We are working closely with the Gympie Regional Council on making this event even bigger and better than it was in 2021. We’ve had some great feedback from the 2021 event which we’ve used to improve and grow the Accent Benchtops Rally Queensland event this year.

“It’s going to be an event to remember and it’s all made possible with the support of brilliant event partners like Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems.”

Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems founder Phil Thomas was excited to see the event take place in July.

“Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems are thrilled to be supporting the Queensland round of the Australian Rally Championship, the Accent Benchtops Rally Queensland,” Thomas said.

“The Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems Rally Village will be a great place to follow everything that is happening in the event, see the cars and crews up close and enjoy a wide range of different family friendly activities throughout the event.

“We are pleased to be giving back to the rally community and supporting a brilliant event that will help put Gympie on the map.”

About Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems:

Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems is committed to providing a range of innovative, safer, quality transport restraint products that our customers can use with confidence.

At the heart of Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems, there is a family who enjoys car rallying, footy, boating, fishing, and recreational sports. To participate in these activities there has to be an element of fun but at all times safety.

At Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems we are committed to bringing innovative, safe, quality products to the market. Innovations such as fluorescent and reflective stitching for night use, retractable tie downs to prevent unravelling, comfortable yet cut resistant safety gloves, and many more safety-oriented products. We believe that there are too many cheap and nasty products in the market. We want our customers to know that cheap products generally offer poor quality and often cause unexpected damage to their assets. At Lock and Load Transport Tie Down Systems we are educating our customers and showing them how to create longevity of their assets by using our quality product range and helping to build a culture of safety throughout our community and industry.

For more information, visit www.lockandloadtransport.com.au.