Local SA Wingless field tops 30 cars

Following a record-breaking opening night late last month for the Wingless Sprints the nomination list has increased with the field exceeding 30 nominations for this Saturday night’s Wingless Sprints of SA event at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway. With 32 drivers indicating they will be racing this weekend the crowd on hand are set be entertained with six action packed heats prior to what will effectively be two main events, with the possibility of a 16 car B-Main prior to the 20-car final.

After winning the season opener in a new track record Mount Gambier’s Kirby Hillyer returns along with fellow South-East resident Mitch Broome, who recorded a top five after starting on the front row. Going on their early season form they will be hard to beat but Ryan Alexander and Matthew Kennedy, both of whom were impressive on night one will again be their major rivals. Alexander returns to Wingless action having made his Sprintcar debut a fortnight ago.

Youngster Rylan Furler was another who started the season with great speed and isn’t far away from an A-Main victory while Anthony Tapley will be keen to make up for a disappointing opening night after battling his way into the final via the B-Main.

William Caruso, Michael Spoljaric, Tyson Martin, Brent Fox and Ross Miller also return after solid opening night performances.

The field for Round 2 of the Murray Bridge Track Championship will be strengthened by the addition of several proven front runners including multiple race winner Jack McCarthy, former Australian Street Stock Champion Rhys Heinrich, local Murray Bridge racer Brett Ireland, Darryl Sloan and Bronson Mauro.

The race for “Rookie of the Year” will continue with the likes of Jenna Kervers, James Rodda and Kirra-Lee Pitcher back for their second night of competition while Sprintcar driver Chris James and former Speedcar driver Darryl Knuckey making their debuts.

Current Nominations – 32 Cars – Murray Bridge Speedway, Saturday 16th October 2021: S6 Norm Moore, S8 Darryl Sloan, S10 William Caruso

S11 Tyson Martin, S12 Chris James, S14 Matthew Tyler, S18 Jenna Kervers, S19 Michael Spoljaric, S20 Harley Alexander, S21 Matthew Kennedy, S22 Jamie Crafter, S23 Jack McCarthy, S24 Ross Miller, S25 Ben Cartwright, S26 Rylan Furler, S35 Mitchell Broome, S36 Ryan Alexander, S38 James Rodda, S39 Normie Moore, S41 Bronson Mauro, S47 Anthony Tapley, S48 Rhys Heinrich, S49 Darryl Knuckey, S53 Nicole Southby, S55 Sharni Pitcher, S57 Kirra-Lee Pitcher, S58 Nate Trewin, S71 Brett Ireland, S84 Jesse Alexander, S86 Kirby Hillyer, S91 Brent Fox, S96 Tamika Pitcher.

