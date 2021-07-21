Local Legends aligns with Sonic driver Courtney Prince

Sonic Motor Racing Services driver Courtney Prince will feature a new livery and backing when the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge returns to the race track at Sandown in September.

Local Legends Beef Jerky, a loyal supporter on the Australian motorsport scene, has thrown its support behind Prince for the remaining rounds of her maiden Porsche campaign.

Owned by noted motorsport enthusiast Tony Quinn, Local Legends already supports Fabian Coulthard’s Team Sydney Holden ZB Commodore amongst a variety of rising stars competing in state-based categories.

“The association started with Tony by competing against him in Aussie Racing Cars and I’m really excited to have him on board with Local Legends Beef Jerky,” Prince said.

“I’m grateful for his support as my first big sponsor and I’m thrilled that Tony’s interest has led to his company becoming involved in my racing. I am stoked about it and it provides me with added confidence as I look towards the next round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge at Sandown in September.”

The striking livery that adorns Prince’s Sonic Motor Racing Services Porsche 991 Cup Car features Local Legends’ trademark fluro yellow colours.

“MSC Signs wrapped the car for us and it has turned out great,” enthused Prince.

“The fluro yellow, orange and the black altogether makes it a great livery, and it will definitely stand out compared to my competitors. There’s nothing quite as bright as it!”

Prince completed a test at Winton Motor Raceway prior to the Melbourne lockdowns where she completed around 100 laps of running.

After a strong start to her season at Phillip Island, Prince heads to Sandown fourth in the standings with added confidence after racing her Porsche at the venue late last year.

“I raced in the end of year event Porsche held at Sandown last December, so I’ve done a few laps there,” said Prince.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my learning this season and hopefully we’ll be at the pointy end. I seem to have clicked with the Porsche and I’m absolutely loving it.”

The Sandown round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge will be held on September 17-19.