Legends Trophy action for fast and spectacular compact speedcars

This weekend Speedway Wangaratta will play host for the Victorian Compact Speedcar Club’s annual Legends Trophy.

As drivers consider their setups and changes for the upcoming Victorian title, it is an important opportunity for drivers to try new changes and setups they might wish to make, check the condition of race parts and dust of some race rust for those that have not competed in a while.

There is a mixture of competitors from the Goulburn Valley, Melbourne’s East and South East and from the Mallee in Swan Hill where this year’s national title will be held.

The winner of the Legend’s Trophy takes ownership of the Perpetual Trophy that represents the 1972 Founding Members of the Compact Speedcar Victorian club at this year’s end of season Presentation Night.

Originally the club was known as the Compact TQ’s and years later upon the advice of the late great Mike Raymond, the name was changed to the Compact Speedcar Club and taken up nationally.

In the early years of the Victorian Club, Phil Lardner a life member recalls each member contributing $1 each to put in a kitty to buy trophies. Some of the club’s early tracks were Garfield then Drouin and Victorian Stadium Speedway.

Other Legends that the event is in place to Honour, include Dedicated Valued Members who have given their upmost devotion and service to the club to help it run smoothly, some of these members are still with the club today and many drop in from time to time to have a look at the racing.

Last season the event was won by Mark Cecil driving a Louis Rodriguez owned race car and this year Louis and his partner Ann will compete. Justin Paull a former national champion returns in his own race car having been competing in Mark Hutchinson’s leased car until this point of the season. The car has a brand-new look and it is sure to stand out on Saturday night. Mark Hutchinson is keen to snaffle the Legends Trophy for himself and cannot wait for Saturday night.

Ash Booker an experienced Speedcar competitor and a former Grand Prix Midget racer will be behind the wheel of the Butch Hutchinson owned car and two new members this season Clive Patullock and Aaron Stubbs will compete in their first club show at the Wangaratta venue. Both drivers used to compete in the F500 class and Clive is the Vice President of the Swan Hill Speedway Club.

Tania Hallett an A grade competitor and Ann Clarke will prove to everybody that this open wheel business is not just for the boys.

The Victorian Compact Speedcar Club are delighted to have had Ultimate Awards owner Andrew Burleigh put together the trophies for first to third whilst the perpetual trophy will be handed over to the night’s winner at the end of season presentation night.

A prize is up for offer from Petronas for the best presented car after a spectator chooses the car, they think looks the coolest on track.

The Victorian Compact Speedcar Club thank this year’s season sponsors;

1STOP Property Services

Flashing Heating and Cooling

Barclay Engravers NZ

Petronas

Jam Signs

Ripper Sticker

Highline Racewear

Max Dumesny Motorsport

American Tire & Racing Services

Pearce Performance and Products

Ultimate Awards