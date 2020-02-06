Legends light up for Gunnedah

The battle lines have well and truly been drawn this Saturday night as six legends of the sport take to Gunnedah Speedway for one night only in Gunnedah’s Night of Legends; an event which will no doubt provide fans with some memorable racing action.

With the majority of the six-driver line-up not having raced in years, there’s an air of added excitement for what will be a historic event for the 420-metre track, with each of the sedan veterans hoping to prove that time out of the driver’s seat hasn’t made them lose their touch.

Decades of racing experience will be on show during the event, with countless achievements being shared between the drivers, each of whom have built reputations for themselves as some of the country’s most talented competitors in their field.

Described by his peers as a gentleman both on the track and off it, three-time NSW Champion John Leslight (NSW) is a popular addition to the field. Having not taken to the track since the early 2000s, Leslight is without a doubt one of the most successful drivers never to win a National Super Sedan Title, coming close on numerous occasions with four runner-up finishes and two thirds.

Western Australia’s John Singleton hit the peak of his career during the late 1980s when he drove to a memorable victory during the 1989 National Super Sedan Title at his home track: Claremont Showground. While no feat has ever been able to match this one for Singleton, he’s excited at the prospect of chasing glory again, going head to head with some of his old opponents.

With an impressive trio of Australian Title victories under his belt, there’s a good reason Allan Butcher (Qld) has been inducted into the Australian Speedway Hall of Fame. Writing his name into the history books back in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural Australian Late Model Title, the former National Super Sedan and Australian Grand Nationals Champion hasn’t raced too much in the past two decades and will be raring to go come Saturday night.

Finishing second to Butcher in the 1981 National Super Sedan Title and a winner of many major Super Sedan events, Adrian Anderson (NSW), who is the brother of four-time National Super Sedan Champion Grenville Anderson, is looking forward to battling with his former rivals and is hoping to be up at the front of the field.

A long-awaited return to the sport for Max Baigent (NSW) is sure to have fans excited, with Baigent being forced to the sidelines some years ago due to injury while in his prime. The Newcastle-based racer is grateful for the opportunity to race in such an event and will be hoping to deliver a great show.

Completing the field is Graham Lillford (NSW), who raced as recently as 2013 in Late Models and will be banking on this giving him the edge over his fellow drivers. A two-time National Super Sedan Title runner-up, who also placed second in the 2003 NSW Super Sedan Title, Lillford will certainly be one to watch.

The night will also see Chris ‘The Count’ Markham make a guest appearance as the chief steward.

Supporting the Gunnedah’s Night of Legends event will be the NSW Lightning Sprint Title, Super Sedans, AMCA Nationals, Microsprints (Triple Crown Series Round 2), RSA Street Stocks, RSA Junior Sedans and the Fender Benders.

Racing on Saturday night will commence at 4pm.

Ticket prices for the Gunnedah’s Night of Legends event are: Adults $20, Students and Pensioners $15, Kids Under 12 Free (must be accompanied by a paying adult), and Family Pass $56 (two adults and two students).

On the Friday night prior to the event, a driver ‘meet and greet’ and a Q&A session will be held at Gunnedah Services and Bowling Club, with tickets to this event available for purchase.

The Gunnedah Speedway track is located at 384 Blue Vale Road in Gunnedah, NSW, 2380.

To find out more about Gunnedah Speedway, LIKE them on Facebook by searching Gunnedah Speedway Track