Lachlan Gibbons extends points margin at Bathurst

Sato beats Dixon with high-228mph lap on Day 1 of Indy 500 practice
Percat opens up on impending Ford switch
Waters digging deep to help Tickford to next level
Evans ‘feeling at home’ in Porsche Nurburgring programme
Paretta: Skipping Indy 500 a ‘better investment’ in team’s growth
PremiAir Racing secures season-long Subway backing
Praise for Perez after strong F1 2022 season start
VIDEO: The new Phillip Island lap record
What to expect from the next Supercars silly season
‘Survival’ key for new IndyCar series leader Power
Ricciardo confident of points with McLaren F1 upgrades