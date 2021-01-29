KTM speed ahead with innovation by maintaining CMC contribution

Origination, advanced technology and ripping performance are steadfast pillars of KTM’s research and development philosophy to place tempting READY TO RACE bikes directly in the hands of keen ‘orange bleeders’. Therefore, it’s with great pride that the company will continue to shift gears as part the Connected Motorcycle Consortium.

The union between six manufacturers was renewed last month for three more years of collaboration up to 2023. The goal is to investigate standardisation and further alliance with the automobile industry.

As the largest motorcycle manufacturer in Europe and internationally renowned racing brand in offroad and MotoGP™ competition, KTM is delighted to be one of three European companies in the CMC and the quest for better and safer integration of bikes along roads and highways from east to west, north to south.

An informative statement by the CMC can be read below:

Motorcycle manufacturers in CMC signed an agreement in December 2020 to continue cooperation 2021 onwards to further enhance motorcycle safety and assure that motorcycles maintain their role in future mobility. BMW Motorrad, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., KTM AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Triumph Design Ltd. expressed their intention to support the common activity in CMC ‘Next’.

The approach is widened and the work will include investigating conspicuity of motorcycle by ADAS systems. This ‘system’ approach looks at creating synergies between on-board sensor systems and connectivity.

CMC members consider safety as a goal for the industry and are in favour of a strategy on improving motorcycle rider’s safety.

CMC Basic Specification as milestone

Since its establishment in 2016, CMC has worked on a Basic Specification for motorcycle specific V2X* connectivity systems. CMC has launched this ‘CMC-Basic Specification’ on Dec 11th 2020. The Basic Specification is a first step to describe the function of motorcycle V2X systems. In a further step beyond 2020, the participating manufacturers will define further essential functional requirements to standardise in detail.

CMC-BS documents are available for download on the CMC website: https://www.cmc-info.net.

CMC ‘Next’ increases cooperation with car & other vehicle industries

A further crucial step for CMC ‘Next’ after 2020 is the cooperation with the car industry and other vehicle manufacturers since motorcycles shall communicate in a standardised way. Modern cars are increasingly equipped with on-board sensor systems (radar, camera, etc.) and driver assistance systems. These vehicle systems need to include motorcycle requirements in order to enhance their safety effects in case of mixed traffic with motorcycles.

CMC believes that tailored motorcycle/car scenarios and tests need to be developed and standardised.

The new organisation has started its activity in January 2021. The six motorcycle manufacturers encourage other motorcycle manufactures, suppliers, Car manufacturers and the other related organisations to join the cooperation to further pursue the deployment of new elements for motorcycle safety.

* V2X in terms of wireless communication technology stands for ‘Vehicle-to-Everything’, including ‘Vehicle-to-Vehicle’ and ‘Vehicle-to-Infrastructure’.

*the term ‘motorcycle’ in this text covers all types of Powered Two Wheelers (PTW)

KTM believes in extreme and rewarding motorcycling experiences. By heavily leaning on the lessons of its global racing efforts and advanced R&D, KTM can aim towards improved rider safety, as well as transmitting that special KTM character, control and confidence directly to bikers across the continents.