Krikke Motorsport still in the hunt

With the Sunshine Swing leg of the 2019-20 season World Series Sprintcars Championship now in the history books, the Krikke Motorsport team and their driver Kerry Madsen remain in the point standings hunt.

Sitting in second in the WSS Championship point standings heading into the past five rounds following the WSS Speedweek swing, Madsen and the team were hoping to open their WSS round winning account throughout the Sunshine Swing of the WSS Championship in an effort to bridge the point standings gap between himself and current leader James McFadden.

Carrying on the string of minor podium finishes they collected throughout the WSS Speedweek leg, the team racked up another four during their recent campaign, despite a few setbacks, including a flat-right-rear tyre at the Toowoomba’s Hi-Tec Oils Speedway round while running second with two laps to go and a rainout during the second night of the ninth WSS round (Australian Open) at Archerfield Speedway. The latter event, Madsen was the highest point scorer prior to the wet weather spoiling the party.

Coming away with a pair of second-place finishes, the first of which occurred in what was their maiden visit to Maryborough Speedway and the second during the opening night of the ninth WSS round at Archerfield Speedway, the team also picked up a pair of third-place finishes at the WSS Archerfield Speedway (January 4) and Lismore Speedway (January 14) rounds.

Earning considerable points for their efforts and taking their overall tally to 2,510, Madsen and the team are just 113 points shy of the WSS Championship lead; a difference they’re eager to make up when they return to the team’s home state for the Western Swing which brings the WSS Championship to a close.

However, in the meantime, their focus in now on some of the country’s biggest standalone Sprintcar events, with the next WSS Championship round not taking place until the Friday night of February 14 at Esperance Speedway in Western Australia.

Now travelling to Sydney’s Valvoline Raceway (NSW) to contest the Ultimate Speedway Nationals this Friday and Saturday night, the team will then venture to Victoria and South Australia to begin what will be a huge week of racing, incorporating the Presidents Cup at Geelong’s Avalon Raceway (Vic), the Kings Challenge at Mount Gambier’s Borderline Speedway (SA) and the coveted Grand Annual Classic at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway (Vic).

Following these events, the team will cross the Bass Strait to Tasmania, where they will attempt to win their eighth and Madsen’s fifth Australian Sprintcar Championship crown from January 31 to February 1 at Latrobe’s Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway.

Current WSS Championship Point Standings (after 10 rounds):

1: James McFadden – 2623 points

2: Kerry Madsen – 2510

3: Jock Goodyer – 2140

4: Brooke Tatnell – 2088

5: Lucas Wolfe – 1985

The Krikke Motorsport team is proudly supported in the 2019-20 season by:

Transport Equipment Hire

Pumpa Manufacturing

Mobil 1

Maxwill Racing Engines

PWR Performance Products

Redline Media

Performance Racegear

HRP Specialties

P1 Advanced Racewear

A Lucas Spraypainters

Bunbury Toyota

Blackbeard Designs

JP Signs

