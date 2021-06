Krikke Motorsport concludes season

The Krikke Motorsport team and their driver Dayne Kingshott wrapped up their 2020-21 season campaign last Saturday night with the joint Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series / Sprintcar Association of WA awards night at Perth’s Burswood on Swan.

In what was their first season together in 410 Sprintcars and being based in their home state of Western Australia, the Krikke Motorsport team and Kingshott managed to take away plenty of positives from a campaign that saw them as regular front-running contenders.

The awards night saw the Krikke Motorsport team come away with the Best Presented Car honours, while Kingshott ended up second in the Sprintcar Association of WA point score and also claiming the runner-up honours in the Bonza Bradford Memorial Trophy for the best overall performance.

After stepping into the driver’s seat of the WA # 2 Transport Equipment Hire / Pumpa Manufacturing supported Maxim over the eve of the 2020-21 season to fill the spot left vacant by Kerry Madsen due to him being unable to travel due to international border restrictions, Kingshott grabbed this opportunity with both hands and stepped up to the plate throughout his first full season in 410 Sprintcars.

When it comes to season highlights, Kingshott picked up a total of four minor podium finishes. The 2019 Australian Speedcar Champion was unlucky not to pick up more results, such as multiple wins – including being denied of a feature-race win at the Perth Motorplex after heartbreakingly crashing out on the final lap, and in the end, it denied him of winning chances in both the overall Maddington Toyota Series and Triple Crown Series point scores.

All this was done in front of record crowds with an average of over 4,700 spectators per night at the Perth Motorplex. Night Thunder airing on 7Mate and 7Plus enjoyed a growth in viewers of over 40% and peaked at 1.1 million cumulatively as well as all nights being broadcast live on Dirtvision with over 43 Sprintcar teams competing throughout the season.

With a promising debut season together, the Krikke Motorsport team and Kingshott are now making plans for the 2021-22 season, which is set to also include regular driver Kerry Madsen re-joining the team.

“There were plenty of positives to come out of our first season with Dayne in our team and we certainly exceeded our initial expectations, and we couldn’t be prouder of Dayne and how he carried himself throughout the season,” commented Krikke Motorsport team manager Ryan Krikke.

“Matty Cochrane (crew chief) and the boys turned out a first class race car all season which really showed with little to no mechanical issues and also picking up the Best Presented car award, and both of these accomplishments are things that I am really proud of.

“Next season’s plans are to have Kerry back behind the wheel of our WA # 2 car for all of the major events, and Dayne is also part of our plans, as he is set to step into the driver’s seat around the major events that we plan to run with Kerry.”

The Krikke Motorsport team is proudly supported in the 2020-21 season by:

Transport Equipment Hire

Pumpa Manufacturing

Mobil 1

Maxwill Racing Engines

PWR Performance Products

Redline Media

RPM Race Products

Performance Racegear

P1 Advanced Racewear

Resolve Automotive Spraypainters

Bunbury Toyota

Blackbeard Designs

JP Signs