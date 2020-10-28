KMS reveal sponsors and calendar

In what has been an off season like no other, the Krikke Motorsport team is excited about contesting the 2020-21 season with their new driver Dayne Kingshott and have revealed their sponsors and season calendar.

Once again, Transport Equipment Hire and Pumpa Manufacturing have come onboard as the primary sponsors of the WA # 2 Maxim car for the season ahead.

“I can’t say how much we appreciate having Transport Equipment Hire and Pumpa Manufacturing commit to our team for yet another season, especially during these uncertain times,” Krikke Motorsport team manager Ryan Krikke said.

“Apart from Transport Equipment Hire and Pumpa Manufacturing, we have various other sponsors that continue to support our team and they certainly play a pivotal part in helping us in our chase for success.”

With the current state and international border closures due to the coronavirus outbreak for the majority of this year, the Krikke Motorsport team has recently been forced to make not only a driver change, with local Dayne Kingshott replacing current driver Kerry Madsen, but a massive calendar change.

“For over the past two decades, the Krikke Motorsport team has been out on the road travelling around the country, so this season is certainly going to be a different one,” commented Krikke.

“Our revised season schedule is going to see us run with Dayne in our home state, and as different as it’s going to be, I’m very thankful that we are going to be able to hit the track and do some racing.”

The debut of the Krikke Motorsport team with Kingshott is going to be this Saturday night (October 31) at the Perth Motorplex for the opening SEG Series round.

Full KMS 2020-21 Season Calendar

October 31

Perth Motorplex

SEG Series (Season Opener)

November 11

Perth Motorplex

SEG Series (King of Wings)

November 21

Perth Motorplex

SEG Series (Kwinana Cup)

December 5

Perth Motorplex

SEG Series (Western Australian Title)

December 26

Perth Motorplex

USA VS WA Speedweek

December 28

Perth Motorplex

USA VS WA Speedweek

January 1

Bunbury Speedway

USA VS WA Speedweek

January 2

Ellenbrook Speedway

USA VS WA Speedweek (TBC)

January 9

Perth Motorplex

USA VS WA Speedweek

February 5 and 6

Perth Motorplex

Australian Championship (TBC)

February 13

Bunbury Speedway

SEG Series (TBC)

February 20

Perth Motorplex

SEG Series

February 27

Bunbury Speedway

Krikke Boys Shootout

March 13

Perth Motorplex

SEG Series

March 27

Perth Motorplex

SEG Series (Grand Final)

The Krikke Motorsport team is proudly supported in the 2020-21 season by:

Transport Equipment Hire

Pumpa Manufacturing

Mobil 1

Maxwill Racing Engines

PWR Performance Products

Redline Media

Performance Racegear

HRP Specialties

P1 Advanced Racewear

Resolve Automotive Spraypainters

Bunbury Toyota

Blackbeard Designs

JP Signs

To keep up to date with the Krikke Motorsport team, visit their website at www.krikkemotorsport.com.au or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by searching Krikke Motorsport.