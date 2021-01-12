Kingshott podiums again

Despite a mixed run throughout the WA Speedweek Series, Dayne Kingshott was still able to produce his season-best performance for the Krikke Motorsport team over the weekend at the Perth Motorplex with the duo’s second podium finish of their 2020-21 season campaign.

Contesting last weekend’s final WA Speedweek Series round, which included a double dose of feature races – due to last Wednesday night’s postponement of the penultimate round, Kingshott drove to a solid second-place finish in the makeup 30-lap feature race, where he charged from the third row in the field to finish behind winner in American Brock Zearfoss.

With the Krikke Motorsport team’s confidence high off the back of the makeup feature race result, unfortunately, lady luck wasn’t on their side during the second 30-lap feature race, which saw Kingshott involved in an incident on the second lap that led to him failing to finish.

Although disappointed to not finish the Krikke Motorsport team’s WA Speedweek Series campaign with yet another podium finish, Kingshott was pleased with the night’s performance.

“The weekend’s run was without a doubt our best of the season, so it’s really encouraging for the entire Krikke Motorsport team and I,” expressed the pilot of the WA # 2 Transport Equipment Hire / Pumpa Manufacturing supported Maxim.

“In the opening feature race of the night, we got off to a good start with the team putting a great car under me, which gave us our best performances of the season.”

Kingshott and the team endured a challenging run throughout the WA Speedweek Series, which resulted in them finishing seventh in the final point standings, and it saw him lose the overall SEG Series point standings lead by a mere six points, which is the equivalent of three spots in a feature race.

“Between the leader and I in the current SEG Series standings, there is only six points difference, so it’s going to be a very interesting finish in the final five rounds,” Kingshott commented.

“There’s a lot of confidence within our team off the back of the weekend’s run, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow as a team throughout the remainder of the season, as we attempt to claim some more podium results and try to also reclaim the SEG Series lead.”

The next outing for Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team will be the latest SEG Series round at the Perth Motorplex on the Saturday night of January 30.

Latest SEG Series Point Standings:

1 Callum Williamson – 1508 points

2 Kaiden Manders – 1504

3 Dayne Kingshott – 1502

4 Kris Coyle – 1490

5 James Inglis – 1460

Final WA Speedweek Series Point Standings:

1 Brock Zearfoss (USA) – 886

2 Robbie Farr (NSW) – 848

3 Callum Williamson – 826

4 Kris Coyle – 818

5 Kaiden Manders – 804

*7 Dayne Kingshott – 786

