For the fourth occasion in their 2020-21 season campaign, Dayne Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team during last Saturday night’s second Triple Crown Series round collected a minor podium finish.

After coming close yet again to a breakthrough win with the Krikke Motorsport team, Kingshott fought hard throughout the 30-lap feature race with eventual winner Callum Williamson but in the end had to settle for second.

Kingshott had qualified on pole position for the feature race and set the pace for the opening seven laps, before losing the lead to Williamson. Despite his best efforts, which included an unsuccessful chance to take the lead back when Williamson was bulked by a lapped car, Kingshott greeted the chequered flag in second place.

“I had a pretty good shot to get the win on the night, but we had a few things not go my way and I had to settle for second,” commented the WA # 2 Transport Equipment Hire / Pumpa Manufacturing supported Maxim driver, who had earlier in the night topped the time sheets in qualifying and then won his opening heat race and in his second heat race battled with a broken torsion bar to finish in fifth.

“I felt pretty good out there during the feature race as I yet again had a great car underneath me, and with it being so competitive out there, you can’t give anyone an inch, as that can sometimes be the difference between winning and losing.”

With only one race meeting left in the 2020-21 season campaign – the third and final Triple Crown Series round on the Saturday night of April 17 at the Perth Motorplex – Kingshott is hungry to get a win for the Krikke Motorsport team.

“I’d love to finish my first season with the Krikke Motorsport team on the top step of the podium, and it’d be the perfect way to thank the team for this wonderful opportunity that was presented to me with this season,” Kingshott said.

“The goal from the beginning of the season was to just have fun and hopefully challenge for top-five results, but as the season has went on, the goal shifted to challenging at the pointy end of the field.”

The Krikke Motorsport team is proudly supported in the 2020-21 season by:

Transport Equipment Hire

Pumpa Manufacturing

Mobil 1

Maxwill Racing Engines

PWR Performance Products

Redline Media

RPM Race Products

Performance Racegear

P1 Advanced Racewear

Resolve Automotive Spraypainters

Bunbury Toyota

Blackbeard Designs

JP Signs

The Krikke Motorsport merchandise, along with a limited range of discounted merchandise from previous seasons, is available on the team’s online store. To view and purchase your merchandise, visit our online store: www.krikkemotorsport.store

To keep up to date with the Krikke Motorsport team, visit their website at www.krikkemotorsport.com.au or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by searching Krikke Motorsport.