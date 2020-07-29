Kelly Racing and Autodesk extend partnership through to 2023

Kelly Racing is pleased to announce its continued collaboration with Autodesk until 2023. Autodesk is one of the team’s founding partners, signing back in 2009 during the team’s inception. During this time, Autodesk played a critical role in establishing the Kelly Racing engineering department.

Last year, Autodesk software was used extensively by the Kelly Racing engineering team in the design of hundreds of parts for the team’s two Ford Mustang Supercars and brand-new Ford V8 engine. The Autodesk software was also used by the fabrication shop to build the Mustang chassis and construct the body.

The Kelly Racing team continues to leverage Autodesk’s portfolio of software in the development and refinement of new chassis and engine parts, while the team’s dedicated machine shop leverages Autodesk CAM products to produce everything from wheel nuts to engine sumps and intake manifolds.

Autodesk also powered the team’s Road to Mustang technical insight video series which documented the build of the Castrol Racing and NED Racing Ford Mustangs from start to finish. The series was watched by over half a million people on Kelly Racing’s social media channels.

The Kelly Racing team looks forward to continuing its longstanding relationship with Autodesk and creating more incredible race-proven parts together.

QUOTES

Todd Kelly, Director, Kelly Racing

“Without the support of Autodesk and their portfolio of software, I don’t know where we would be, we certainly wouldn’t have the two new Ford Mustangs. I’ve lost count of how many parts were designed by our engineering team and manufactured in our machine shop during the Mustang build using Autodesk software.”

“The 3D modeling capability of the Autodesk portfolio of products is second-to-none. The user-friendly nature of these products allows someone like myself to use it with incredible ease. The collaboration between Kelly Racing and Autodesk is extremely valuable and we’re proud to continue our long-standing relationship. We thank Autodesk for their continued support.”

Rod Hunt, Head of Industry Sales Development at Autodesk

“We are thrilled to continue working with Kelly Racing to help in the design and build of their race cars. This will not only foster exciting innovations from the next generation of engineers, but also build resilience in the community during challenging times.”

“While our partnership with Kelly Racing started 11 years ago, the last year and half have been particularly rewarding in seeing the development and creation of the new Ford Mustang race car. The Autodesk team and I are fortunate to work with a forward-thinking team like Kelly Racing, who have started exploring generative design and continue to push the boundaries in innovation.”