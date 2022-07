Kelly and Damaschino star for Tecno Karts Australia

Tecno Karts Australia took a star duo of Cadet 9 drivers to the fourth round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship over the weekend.

Championship leader Cruz Kelly and previous round winner Jenson Damaschino made the long trip to the Sunshine state and the Emerald Kart Club for the event.

Both drivers were coming into the weekend looking strong and chasing victory for the Tecno Karts Australia team.

Qualifying was first up on Saturday morning and both drivers had shown excellent pace in Friday practice and were looking to go for pole position.

Kelly was able to lead the charge for the young drivers setting pace for fifth spot while enduring some engine gremlins.

Damaschino was not far behind also landing in the top ten in position seven overall.

Damaschino led the way in the opening two heats putting in a remarkable win in heat one starting in seventh spot.

Jenson was able to back this up with a strong third place in the second heat putting him off pole position for heat three.

Kelly had a poor opening heat by his own standards due to his continually engine gremlin coming home in position eight.

The team along with Anarchy Kartsport were able to rectify the issue for heat two and the missile was able to bounce back with a brilliant second heat win.

Both heats had been won by the Tecno Karts Australia team with Kelly starting out of position three for the third heat.

Kelly was able to put a strangle hold on the weekend by blazing to victory in the remaining two heat races.

Cruz was able to take victory by a comfortable three seconds in heat three and a mammoth six and half seconds in the final heat race. Kelly was now off pole position for the all important final.

Damaschino was able to continue his awesome and consistent weekend with a brilliant third spot in heat three.

Jenson was able to back this up with another top five in fourth spot for heat four.

Damaschino was able to lock out the front row with Kelly in an all Tecno Karts Australia front row.

Kelly was off pole position in the final and got the jump into turn one.

Cruz was able to put in one of the most memorable performances in SP Tools Australian Kart Championship history driving down the road and taking a massive seven second victory.

Damaschino battled his heart out in the top five trying to bring home a podium spot.

Jenson round out his weekend with another brilliant result of position four overall!

Tecno Karts Australia team boss Lincoln Day spoke post weekend on his young drivers results.

“As always, watching little kids aged 8-11 race the way these kids do, it blows our minds every time,” Day said.

“Cruz is a superstar driver and has so much skill and determination, we know that he will achieve high in his future with motorsport.

“Awesome job Cruz, and congratulations on taking out first spot.

“Jensen has shown that he can just about do anything when it comes to karting, he knows what he wants and he goes for it without any fear or reservation and we are so humbled to have him on our team.

“We are so proud of both of them, onto the next one.

“Watch out Newcastle, Cruz Kelly and Jensen Damaschino are coming.”

The Tecno Karts Australia team will be back at the final round of the championship in Newcastle next month.