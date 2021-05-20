Karting star Jac Preston to debut in Sonic Formula Ford nursery this weekend

Second generation Queensland racer, Jac Preston will make his transition into Formula Ford for Sonic Motor Racing Services this weekend at Wakefield Park for the second round of the Australian Formula Ford Championship.

Preston is the latest in a long line of drivers to join the Mick and Maria Ritter-led squad, which has become a nursery of champions throughout the years in Formula Ford and Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup.

The 18-year-old will be at the wheel of the Mygale that Leanne Tander won the 2016 Australian Formula Ford Championship. The car is still owned by Tander Sport, but prepared by Sonic.

It is the first step on his circuit racing career – where his aim is to follow the Road to Indy ladder program in America – ultimately emulating fellow Queenslander, Will Power by racing full time in the NTT IndyCar Series.

In karting, Jac won the highly competitive 2017 Australian Rotax Junior Championship, representing Australia in the Rotax Max Grand Final Challenge in Portimao, Portugal.

Last year, he finished second in both rounds of the shortened Australian Kart Championship KZ2 Gearbox category driving for Patrizicorse – the Australian factory team for Ricciardo Kart.

Outside his karting exploits, being around motorsport isn’t new to Preston, whose father Mike was a regular in endurance races in the early 90s, including scoring a podium at the Sandown 500 in 1990 and winning the now defunct New Zealand Nissan/Mobil Series alongside Paul Radisich in a Dick Johnson Racing Sierra in 1992. He also drove an HRT Commodore with Tomas Mezera at Sandown in 1993.

Jac Preston’s program in 2021 will be supported by SMW Drilling Services, as well as long-time supporters Blastology, Sign Event and he’ll look sharp behind the wheel thanks to Revolution Racegear.

The Australian Formula Ford Championship will also take in Winton, Sandown, Queensland Raceway, Phillip Island and will come to a conclusion at The Bend Motorsport Park in early December.

Sonic Motor Racing Services has won 11 Australian Formula Ford Championships and multiple Titles on the Porsche Pyramid across both Carrera Cup and the Porsche Sprint Challenge categories.

QUOTEBOARD – JAC PRESTON:

“We’re very happy that we can finally take to the grid this weekend for the Australian Formula Ford Championship,” said Jac Preston.

“To join Sonic Motor Racing Services – the most successful Formula Ford team in Australia – is an exciting opportunity. They have brought so many household names through their programs over the years that to add my name to their driver roster is something very special.

“Mick is a hard task master, it is no surprise that the team is so good. Being part of the team here will be awesome for me in terms of my development as a driver.

“It’s the first step into circuit racing for us. Ultimately, I would like to follow the Road to Indy pathway – I think that is the most logical scenario from an open wheel perspective. It’s certainly no easy road, but it is a great program that delivers solid progression.

“The guys from SMW Drilling Services and our loyal supporters in Blastology and Sign Event have come on board to allow me to continue this development. Naturally, I’m looking to re-pay them with some top results.

“We have a bit of ground to make up after not doing the first round, however with the Championship being quite long, there are plenty of opportunities to make an impression. I’ve done some testing last year in a Formula Ford and laid down some competitive times, so I’m not going in completely sight unseen.

“It will be interesting to see how we line up, however I’m confident that we’ll be strong straight out of the box.”

WHO IS JAC PRESTON?

Jac Preston is a Queensland-based, second generation driver who has come through the Australian karting ranks as a Junior and stepped into the high powered KZ2 Gearbox and Rotax DD2 categories at the age of 14. He won the Australian Junior Rotax Championship in 2017 and was part of Team Australia at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal. Although quietly spoken off the track, his desire for success translates to his consistent and strong performances on the track. He joins Sonic Motor Racing Services for 2021 and aims to follow his racing idol, Will Power into the NTT IndyCar Series.

2021 AUSTRALIAN FORMULA FORD CHAMPIONSHIP:

Round 2: 21-23 May at Wakefield Park Raceway

Round 3: 11-13 June at Winton Motor Raceway

Round 4: 23-25 July at Sandown Raceway

Round 5: 6-8 August at Queensland Raceway

Round 6: 24-26 September at Phillip Island GP Circuit

Round 7: 3-5 December at The Bend Motorsport Park