Kartclass took to the state of New South Wales over the weekend for the fifth and final round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.

18-time national champion David Sera was once again leading the seven-driver team across four classes with championship aspirations for Peter Bouzinelos in KA2 and a top three spot for Riley Harrison in Cadet 12.

Peter Bouzinelos and Ben Holliday took to the track for the Kartclass team in the premier KA2 junior class.

Bouzinelos led the charge in qualifying putting himself inside the top five, with Holliday not far behind in 10th.

Both drivers were inside the top five across the heats with second in Heat 1 and third in Heat 2 for Bouzinelos, while Holliday came home in fourth in Heat 2.

Bouzinelos had a DNF in Heat 3 which effectively ruled him out of the championship hunt, with a podium spot now the goal. In unfortunate circumstances, both drivers weren’t able to finish the final.

Bouzinelos was able to claim 3rd spot overall in the championship in a terrific result for the team.

Jaxon Johnstone was once again the senior driver leading the Kartclass team in the X30 class.

Johnstone qualified just outside the top 20 in 24th but moved up to 20th in Heat 3 and an awesome 13th in Heat 4.

Jaxon drove his heart out in the final and was nearing the back of the top 10.

Johnstone was able to come home in 12th, moving up a remarkable 12 spots across the weekend.

Jay Kostecki and Carter Grother were the youngest two drivers for the Kartclass team in Cadet 9.

Kostecki did a brilliant job in qualifying to put himself on the second row of the grid, with Grother just outside the top 10 in 13th.

Kostecki raced inside or on the verge of the top five in all four of his heats, with Grother making his way to as high as ninth in Heat 3.

Both drivers put in exceptional drives in the final to come home just outside the top five with Kostecki in sixth and Grother right behind in seventh.

Riley Harrison and Dominic Mercuri who have both taking out championship round wins were taking on Cadet 12 for Kartclass.

Both drivers did a superb job in Qualifying with Harrison in third and Mercuri down in sixth.

Harrison raced in the top five battle all weekend with a second in Heat 3.

Mercuri unfortunately had some rough heat races putting him back in the order and trying to charge back into contention.

Harrison raced as hard as he could in the final, coming home in sixth and taking home third place in the championship.

Mercuri was able to continue his recovery forward and finish just outside the top 10 in 12th overall.

The results across the year cumulate in Kart Class being awarded third in the teams championship.

David Sera spoke post weekend on a tough season and tough final round.

“It was a disappointing end to the AKC, with our drivers struggling to find pace at Newcastle.

“We never gave up, which is a testament to the kids and families and to walk away with third in Cadet 12, KA2, and the Team Championship was some reward to a big year.”

Kartclass will be back once again in 2023 for another shot at SP Tools Australian Kart Championship gold.